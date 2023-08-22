Director Benny Marama helps further Tahi Ta’i Tasi's kaupapa of bringing diverse artists to Waikato.

The Details

What: Urban Hymns by Mīria George, directed by Benny Marama

When: August 31 to September 2

Where: The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: Tickets at themeteor.co.nz (Contains strong language and mature themes)

After their production of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew (as part of the 2023 Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa) and development season of Horis in Space from emerging playwright Michael Kerei, Tahi Ta’i Tasi’s third bill of the year is the heart-wrenching production of Urban Hymns by Māori Kūki Ārani playwright Mīria George.

Directed by one of the founders of Tahi Ta’i Tasi, Benny Marama brings the profound piece to Kirikiriroa, after performing in the original production in 2009.

Alongside co-founder Antony Aiono, Tahi Ta’i Tasi further their kaupapa of bringing diverse artists to Waikato.

Originally staged as part of the 2009 Young and Hungry Festival of New Works, Tahi Ta’i Tasi shows how Urban Hymns is still relevant for our youth, 14 years on.

Weaving the poetry of Hone Tuwhare with street art and politics, Urban Hymns is a dark tale of youthful desperation set against the backdrop of a global recession. Marama says: “Urban Hymns posits a world that asks what if we don’t guide our māpū [youth] in the right ways, where do they find their direction?

What are [we] doing to ensure they have the best possible futures?”

In the play, two friends, Joseph and Tobias (played by Marangai Wainohu-Savage and Jermaine-Pierre Clover respectively) embroil themselves in a dark, criminal underworld where they’re forced to make difficult decisions to survive.

Marama postulates the importance of bringing George’s work back to the stage. “With the apparent prevalence of ram raids, political parties in Aotearoa are all angling for votes based on punishing our youth, especially our Māori and Pasifika māpu. How can we sleep at night, living in a country that would rather see our youth locked up than finding ways to guide and understand them?”

In this production, Marama takes the reins as director. “It’s a strange feeling to be guiding these young actors through this world that I had the privilege to be a part of originally.

“I’m so excited to be working with some of the best young performers that our region has to offer.”

Marama has a rich passion in uplifting and developing Pasifika youth, starting the Iēna Pasifika programme this year in conjunction with Creative Waikato’s Whiria Te Tāngata.

He continues: “They’ve all found connection and inspiration through a shared love of theatre. [This] gives me hope that there are plenty of opportunities out there for more of our māpū to do the same”.