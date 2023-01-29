Image / Hamilton City Council

There will be no changes to kerbside collections in Hamilton due to Auckland Anniversary Day (observed on Monday, January 30) and Waitangi Day (Monday, February 6).

While many people will enjoy a day off, Hamilton City Council contractors will be busy collecting rubbish and recycling around the city so they can continue to enjoy a two-day weekend.

“If your collection day is normally Monday, put your bins out as usual by 7am,” says Hamilton City Council resource recovery delivery manager Trent Fowles.

“If you plan to go away, or want to enjoy a sleep-in either of those long weekends, put them out the evening before so your bins don’t get missed.”

The Resource Recovery Centre and Hamilton Organic Centre will remain open on both public holidays at reduced hours of 9am-4pm, including Auckland Anniversary Day.

With people at home more during school holidays and public holidays, the amount of rubbish they generate can easily increase.

Using the food scraps bin, yellow recycling bin and glass crate is an easy way for each household to reduce their waste. In November 2022, Hamiltonians saved 320,000 kilograms of food waste, 255,000kg of glass and 599,000kg of recycling from landfill by using the kerbside services.

“Council’s Sustainability Resource Recovery unit is pretty passionate about reducing waste to landfill, and we love to see Hamiltonians using their yellow bins, food scrap bins and glass crates,” said Fowles.

“Just make sure to use each bin correctly. Only use your yellow bin for clean plastics labelled 1-7; paper and cardboard and rinsed cans and tins. This can help ensure what is recyclable can get recycled, instead of it being sent to landfill because it’s contaminated with dirty recyclables and rubbish.”

The council has an online community resource available for anyone with questions about the city’s kerbside services.

Find out more about what days your bins should go out, what items should go into each bin and how to reduce waste at work, home or school here.