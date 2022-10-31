Diversion in place following a crash in Ōhaupō this morning. Photo / Kate Durie

Two accidents have been reported this morning within the Waipā region.

A crash near West Rd, Ōhaupō (between Hamilton and Te Awamutu) reported at 4.27am blocked one lane on State Highway 3. Motorists are asked to pass the scene with care and expect delays, with traffic management in place until further notice.

Police crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash between a car and bus on SH39/Kakaramea Rd just north of Te Rore Bridge Rd. Photo / Dean Taylor

Police have also confirmed that a fatal crash also occurred this morning on SH39 between Ngāhinapōuri and Pirongia.

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and a bus on State Highway 39, Ngāhinapōuri, reported at 7.37am.

Diversion set up following crash on SH39. Photo/Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The driver of the car is confirmed to have died at the scene. The driver of the bus is reported to have received moderate injuries. There are no other injuries reported.

Crash investigators were at the scene this morning and motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Diversion for SH39/Kakaramea Rd southbound traffic onto Meadways Rd. Photo / Dean Taylor

Meanwhile, crash investigators were at the scene of a crash in Bank St in Te Awamutu on Sunday and Monday.

One person was critically injured after their car collided with a tree in Anzac Green.

Police were called at 6.15am and responded along with Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance.

Police closed a section of Bank Street on Sunday while a crash investigator carried out tests following a crash which resulted in one person sustaining critical injuries. Photo / Dean Taylor

Enquiries in to the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.