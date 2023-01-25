The current cyanobacteria bloom looks like dark brown to black mats. Photo / Supplied

The current cyanobacteria bloom looks like dark brown to black mats. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council has warned people to be cautious after cyanobacterial bloom was found in Lake Ngā Roto and is advising water-based activities should not be undertaken.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato has issued a public health warning, saying the discovery posed a risk to people and animals if the water is accessed. We need people to be aware of the risks, said Waipā District Councils community services manager Brad Ward.

“Council’s advice is to keep out of the water, which also extends to dog owners.

“If people still choose to use the lake or dogs access the water, it’s advised to shower immediately after and wash clothing or towels.”

The cyanobacteria bloom looks like dark brown to black mats.

Exposure to cyanobacteria could cause rash, skin and eye irritation; allergy symptoms such as hay fever and asthma and possibly stomach upsets including diarrhoea and vomiting in people.

Dogs are especially susceptible to toxins, which can cause significant illness and possible fatalities. If you believe your dog has been exposed, please consult a vet.

Ward urged people to avoid handling fish in lake areas while cyanobacteria bloom is present. For more information,

updates and frequently asked questions, go to www.waipadc.govt.nz/ngaroto.



