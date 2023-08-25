The hunt for the Waikato’s top places to eat and drink is on as the finalists for this year’s Waikato Hospitality Awards have just been announced.
Late-night lounge Ernest and Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery, both in Hamilton, are dominating the shortlist with seven and six nominations respectively.
In the individual categories, Haedyn Woollaston, Sean McLennan and Dylan Hawkings and Roberto Valenzuela, all from Ernest, are finalists in the Outstanding Chef, Emerging Chef, Emerging Front of House and Outstanding Bartender Awards.
Ernest also picked up nominations for Outstanding Bar, Ambience and Design and Outstanding Front of House categories.
Owner of Ernest, Craig Loveday, says he is “super proud” of the nominations.
“We didn’t expect to receive so many nominations at all, but we are very happy about it. The team worked super hard for the past 21 months and getting this kind of recognition from our peers is awesome.”
While he is stoked about all nominations, being a finalist in the Outstanding Bar category is extra special to him.
“It means what we are doing is good and adds something different to the local hospitality scene.”
The awards are run by The Restaurant Association of New Zealand in several regions and the public is invited to vote for their favourite foodie spot in the people’s choice category. The awards are being held in the Waikato every two years.
Ernest opened in 2021 which means this is the first time the establishment has been nominated in the Waikato Hospitality Awards.
Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois says: “In the heart of the Waikato region, there are a wealth of exceptional dining choices, ranging from buzzing bars and inviting wine & tapas havens to gourmet regional restaurants and chic cafes.
“We must pause to acknowledge those individuals who celebrate our exceptional produce and graciously invite us into their venues. Among the remarkable finalists, there stand champions of the local hospitality industry, deserving of our recognition,” Bidois says.
This year, the awards are crowning champions in 14 categories, including outstanding restaurant, bar and cafe, as well as outstanding chef, barista, bartender and front of the house team.
The vast majority of the finalists are located in Hamilton, with chef Ben Chapman of Taupo’s Embra, Alpino Cambridge, Morrinsville’s Oak Eatery and Tamahere’s Punnet Eatery being the sole nominees outside the city.
Alpino, Oak Eatery and Punnet Eatery are in the running for the Outstanding Regional Establishment Award, while Chapman has been named as a finalist in the emerging chef category alongside Sean McLennan of Ernest, Romil Kalia of Hayes Common and Matiu Rapana of Mr. Pickles.
Alpino is also a finalist for the Outstanding Restaurant Award together with Mr. Pickles, Palate Restaurant and The Lookout Bar & Kitchen.
The winners will be determined by their fellow Waikato hospitality peers, meaning only those working in the local hospo industry can vote in the 14 categories. The wider public can vote for the People’s Choice Award winner.
Voting is open until September 3 with the winners set to be revealed on September 17. For more information visit the award’s website.
Waikato Hospitality Awards 2023 Finalists
● Outstanding Barista
Daniel Woodhouse, Lykke Cafe
Sumin Gurung, Kopi Café
Edwin Alderaz, Weave Eatery
Geoffrey Mist, Dot & Winnie’s Eatery
● Outstanding Bartender
Alexander Hudson, Wonder Horse
Roberto Valenzuela, Ernest
Grace Simpson, The Lookout Bar and Kitchen
Javiel Duncan, Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery
● Outstanding Front of House Team
Ernest
Hayes Common
Weave Eatery
Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery
● Emerging Front of House Team
Taylor Mitchell, Thyme Square Restaurant
Kerryn Ngaropo, Lykke Cafe
Lauren Young, Everyday Eatery
Dylan Hawkings, Ernest
● Emerging Chef
Sean McLennan, Ernest
Romil Kalia, Hayes Common
Ben Chapman, Embra (Taupo)
Matiu Rapana, Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery
● Outstanding Chef
Logan Murray, Thyme Square Restaurant
Haedyn Woollaston, Ernest
Mat McLean, Palate Restaurant
Amanda-Jo Pickup, The Lookout Bar and Kitchen
● Outstanding Café
Lykke Cafe
Everyday Eatery
Cream Eatery
Kopi Café
● Outstanding Bar
Ernest
Wonder Horse
Last Place Bar
Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery
● Outstanding Casual Dining/Street Food
Last Place Bar
Banh Mi Caphe
On a Roll Eatery
Nancy’s Dumplings
● Outstanding Ambience & Design
Ernest
Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery
Last Place Bar
Palate Restaurant
● Outstanding Regional Establishment
Alpino Cambridge
Oak Eatery (Morrinsville)
Punnet Eatery (Tamahere)
● Outstanding Restaurant
Alpino Cambridge
Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery
Palate Restaurant
The Lookout Bar & Kitchen
● Outstanding Supplier
Fed Foods
Bidfood
The Produce Company
Gilmours Hamilton
● Outstanding Sales Rep
Hamish Pedley, Reward Hospitality
Gus Tissink, Fed Foods
Gerard Mooney, Jacket Beverage
Darryl Stevens, Bidfood