Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery is dominating the Waikato Hospitality Awards finalist shortlist alongside late-night lounge Ernest. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

The hunt for the Waikato’s top places to eat and drink is on as the finalists for this year’s Waikato Hospitality Awards have just been announced.

Late-night lounge Ernest and Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery, both in Hamilton, are dominating the shortlist with seven and six nominations respectively.

In the individual categories, Haedyn Woollaston, Sean McLennan and Dylan Hawkings and Roberto Valenzuela, all from Ernest, are finalists in the Outstanding Chef, Emerging Chef, Emerging Front of House and Outstanding Bartender Awards.

Ernest also picked up nominations for Outstanding Bar, Ambience and Design and Outstanding Front of House categories.

Owner of Ernest, Craig Loveday, says he is “super proud” of the nominations.

“We didn’t expect to receive so many nominations at all, but we are very happy about it. The team worked super hard for the past 21 months and getting this kind of recognition from our peers is awesome.”

Owner of Ernest, Hamilton's late-night lounge, Craig Loveday.

While he is stoked about all nominations, being a finalist in the Outstanding Bar category is extra special to him.

“It means what we are doing is good and adds something different to the local hospitality scene.”

The awards are run by The Restaurant Association of New Zealand in several regions and the public is invited to vote for their favourite foodie spot in the people’s choice category. The awards are being held in the Waikato every two years.

Ernest opened in 2021 which means this is the first time the establishment has been nominated in the Waikato Hospitality Awards.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois says: “In the heart of the Waikato region, there are a wealth of exceptional dining choices, ranging from buzzing bars and inviting wine & tapas havens to gourmet regional restaurants and chic cafes.

Alpino Cambridge has been nominated in two categories.

“We must pause to acknowledge those individuals who celebrate our exceptional produce and graciously invite us into their venues. Among the remarkable finalists, there stand champions of the local hospitality industry, deserving of our recognition,” Bidois says.

This year, the awards are crowning champions in 14 categories, including outstanding restaurant, bar and cafe, as well as outstanding chef, barista, bartender and front of the house team.

The vast majority of the finalists are located in Hamilton, with chef Ben Chapman of Taupo’s Embra, Alpino Cambridge, Morrinsville’s Oak Eatery and Tamahere’s Punnet Eatery being the sole nominees outside the city.

Alpino, Oak Eatery and Punnet Eatery are in the running for the Outstanding Regional Establishment Award, while Chapman has been named as a finalist in the emerging chef category alongside Sean McLennan of Ernest, Romil Kalia of Hayes Common and Matiu Rapana of Mr. Pickles.

Mat McLean of Palate Restaurant has been nominated for the Outstanding Chef Award. The establishment is also in the run for the Outstanding Ambience & Design and the Outstanding Restaurant Awards.

Alpino is also a finalist for the Outstanding Restaurant Award together with Mr. Pickles, Palate Restaurant and The Lookout Bar & Kitchen.

The winners will be determined by their fellow Waikato hospitality peers, meaning only those working in the local hospo industry can vote in the 14 categories. The wider public can vote for the People’s Choice Award winner.

Voting is open until September 3 with the winners set to be revealed on September 17. For more information visit the award’s website.

Waikato Hospitality Awards 2023 Finalists

● Outstanding Barista

Daniel Woodhouse, Lykke Cafe

Sumin Gurung, Kopi Café

Edwin Alderaz, Weave Eatery

Geoffrey Mist, Dot & Winnie’s Eatery

● Outstanding Bartender

Alexander Hudson, Wonder Horse

Roberto Valenzuela, Ernest

Grace Simpson, The Lookout Bar and Kitchen

Javiel Duncan, Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery

● Outstanding Front of House Team

Ernest

Hayes Common

Weave Eatery

Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery

● Emerging Front of House Team

Taylor Mitchell, Thyme Square Restaurant

Kerryn Ngaropo, Lykke Cafe

Lauren Young, Everyday Eatery

Dylan Hawkings, Ernest

● Emerging Chef

Sean McLennan, Ernest

Romil Kalia, Hayes Common

Ben Chapman, Embra (Taupo)

Matiu Rapana, Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery

● Outstanding Chef

Logan Murray, Thyme Square Restaurant

Haedyn Woollaston, Ernest

Mat McLean, Palate Restaurant

Amanda-Jo Pickup, The Lookout Bar and Kitchen

● Outstanding Café

Lykke Cafe

Everyday Eatery

Cream Eatery

Kopi Café

● Outstanding Bar

Ernest

Wonder Horse

Last Place Bar

Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery

● Outstanding Casual Dining/Street Food

Last Place Bar

Banh Mi Caphe

On a Roll Eatery

Nancy’s Dumplings

● Outstanding Ambience & Design

Ernest

Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery

Last Place Bar

Palate Restaurant

● Outstanding Regional Establishment

Alpino Cambridge

Oak Eatery (Morrinsville)

Punnet Eatery (Tamahere)

● Outstanding Restaurant

Alpino Cambridge

Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery

Palate Restaurant

The Lookout Bar & Kitchen

● Outstanding Supplier

Fed Foods

Bidfood

The Produce Company

Gilmours Hamilton

● Outstanding Sales Rep

Hamish Pedley, Reward Hospitality

Gus Tissink, Fed Foods

Gerard Mooney, Jacket Beverage

Darryl Stevens, Bidfood



