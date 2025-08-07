Advertisement
Tokoroa rail crossing crash: One taken to hospital in serious condition

By John Van de Ven &
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bridge St, where a train collided with a vehicle, just after 4am. Video / John Van de Ven

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Tokoroa this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bridge St, where a train collided with a vehicle, just after 4am.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 4.06am and attended with

