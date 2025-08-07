Debris from the impact was left across the property.
The occupants of the house said they were asleep at the time and didn’t hear the crash.
They were woken by police knocking at the door.
“One of the officers said I must’ve been a deep sleeper,” the resident said.
“I came outside and saw the ute in the driveway and tree branches all over the place.
“I hope [the driver is] okay.”
Police said they were alerted to the crash around 4.10am and are making inquiries.
The road was blocked while emergency services were in attendance, a police spokesperson said.
“One person received injuries and was assessed by ambulance.”
One Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew from Tokoroa also attended the crash.
“They assisted police and ambulance and departed the scene around 4.30am,” a spokesperson said.
KiwiRail acting chief operations officer Soren Low said the vehicle collided with a freight train.
“The level crossing has flashing lights and bells.
“KiwiRail received clearance to reopen the line at approximately 8.50am following track inspections. Log trains using the line today are experiencing delays as services catch up.”