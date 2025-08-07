Emergency services were called to the scene on Bridge St, where a train collided with a vehicle, just after 4am. Video / John Van de Ven

Tokoroa rail crossing crash: One taken to hospital in serious condition

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Tokoroa this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bridge St, where a train collided with a vehicle, just after 4am.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 4.06am and attended with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“One patient, in serious condition, was transported to Waikato Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the vehicle ended up in a nearby driveway and crashed into a tree as a result of the incident.