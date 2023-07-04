Chemistry lecturers Dr Joel Rindelaub and Dr Benjamin Dickson have joined the University of Waikato's School of Science. Photo / Supplied

Helping to cure cancer, clearing the air and changing the world are the research goals of two senior chemistry lecturers who have moved from the University of Auckland to the University of Waikato.

The pair, Dr Joel Rindelaub and Dr Benjamin Dickson, who were research fellows in Auckland, are now senior chemistry lecturers at Te Aka Mātuatua, the University of Waikato’s School of Science.

Te Aka Mātuatua-School of Science dean Professor Margaret Barbour says: “Joel and Ben are both accomplished researchers, and we look forward to witnessing the talents they bring to research-informed teaching, mentorship of graduate students, and impactful research pursuits.

“We anticipate that they will both bring valuable contributions to the university, particularly showing our tauira (students) how exciting chemistry can be.”

Dr Dickson has a BSc (Hons) in Medicinal Chemistry and a PhD in Organic Chemistry. He has spent nearly a decade at the Auckland Cancer Society Research Centre. His latest research explores the synthesis of novel drugs and prodrugs that interact specifically with the tumour microenvironment. He is also an affiliate investigator at the Maurice Wilkins Centre for Molecular Biodiscovery.

Dr Rindelaub holds a PhD in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Arts. His expertise lies in analytical chemistry, atmospheric and environmental chemistry, forensic science, and medical device and pharmaceutical testing. Dr Rindelaub is passionate about improving air quality and the environment. He recently led a study that revealed high levels of airborne microplastics in New Zealand’s largest city.

Dr Dickson says: “I’m particularly looking forward to teaching, supervising and mentoring students while also undertaking research.

Dr Rindelaub says the stellar reputation of Te Aka Mātuatua-School of Science and the chance to work closely with students was a drawcard.

“I genuinely believe that today’s students could save the world if they really wanted to. I hope to play a part in inspiring students to dream big for a better tomorrow,” he says.

Dr Rindelaub says science’s wide scope to make a difference for people and the planet makes it a particularly rewarding area.