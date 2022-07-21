In a submission to the Government's select committee, Hamilton City Council requested that the Three Waters Reform legislation should be withdrawn. Photo / Supplied

In a submission to the Government's select committee, Hamilton City Council requested that the Three Waters Reform legislation should be withdrawn. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council (HCC) just moved closer together in the Three Waters Reform debate as it calls for the Government to withdraw the reform.

At a council meeting yesterday, HCC unanimously approved a submission to the Parliamentary select committee saying it can not support the reform.

The submission noted HCC's strong opposition to the four-entity model and the concerns it previously raised around community consultation, local voice in representation arrangements and rights of ownership, as well as placemaking and alignment with other government reforms.

The Water Services Entities Bill, which will - if it passes - enable the set up of the controversial four mega-entities, is currently in front of the Government's Finance and Expenditure Committee.

The committee is taking public submissions until tomorrow. HCC just endorsed their submission, which took on board feedback from the community.

The tight timeframes between the legislation being available and the closing date for submissions to the select committee meant the council's consultation period was restricted to two weeks, but more than 1200 Hamiltonians shared their views.

HCC's submission included the tight consultation process, saying it "clearly showed community concern over loss of local voice, insufficient financial detail and the loss of ownership and decision-making rights over its Three Waters assets and services."

The council's submission also highlighted the Government's short target timeframes to complete the transition by July 2024, saying the proposed establishment date "appears unrealistic".

"A poor or fractured transition presents significant risk to Council, the quality of our water services delivery, and the wellbeing of our ratepayers and staff. Government is yet to provide sufficient evidence of a structured and achievable pathway to transition," the submission states.

Additionally, HCC's submission raised concerns about a lack of guaranteed representation for Hamilton on the new entities and the risk this poses for the strategic planning of water services to support Hamiltonians.

The select committee is expected to report back to Parliament by November.