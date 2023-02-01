The Three Waters reform is under way. Photo / 123RF

The Three Waters reform is under way. Photo / 123RF

The controversial Three Waters reform is approaching at high speed, as the Water Services Entities Bill became law in December and chief executives for three of the four entities have now been appointed.

However, the Government is still asking for feedback on two separate Three Waters-related Bills, the Water Services Legislation Bill and the Economic Regulation and Consumer Protection Bill, introduced shortly after the Water Services Bill passed.

Both Bills are open for public feedback until February 12. Local councils can make submissions until February 17.

Hamilton City Council is expected to make a submission to the select committee, but it still needs a final confirmation set to be made at Thursday’s full council meeting, where councillors will be updated on the Three Waters reform developments.

The Water Services Legislation Bill is a technical extension of the new Water Services Entities Bill, and includes 130 pages of amendments to the Bill that passed.

The Economic Regulation and Consumer Protection Bill sets a framework for the four entities which includes guaranteed service levels for the communities living in an entity’s area, controls on pricing, service and revenue, and a dispute resolution service to protect consumers.

The Bills, introduced by then-Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, are now in front of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, which will report back to Parliament by May 25.

The Water Services Legislation Bill can be read online and submissions on this can be made via the Parliament website.

The Water Services Economic Efficiency and Consumer Protection Bill is also available online, and submissions on this can be made via the Parliament website.

The passing of the Water Services Entities Bill into law means the four new entities will take over water services from councils in July next year.

All Waikato councils, together with some Bay of Plenty and Taranaki councils, will be part of Entity B.

Former Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne has been appointed chief executive of Water Service Entity B.

Payne, originally from Ōpōtiki, is of Whakatōhea and Ngāi Tai iwi descent, and was Waikato Regional Council chief executive for seven years (from 2013 to 2020) and Ōpōtiki District Council chief executive for five years.

Meanwhile, Entity A will be led by the previous chief executive of Auckland’s Watercare, Jon Lamonte, while Colin Crampton, previous chief executive of Wellington Water, has been appointed CEO of Entity C.

The Department of Internal Affairs is still looking for someone to run Entity D.