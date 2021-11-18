The 90% Project: Hamilton teen overcomes jab hesitancy for event and family

Massy received his second jab at the Te Awa the Base vaccination centre on Wednesday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer



The last week to get a first jab to become fully vaccinated by Christmas is coming to an end while the DHB is working hard to reach those members of the community who are still hesitant.

One of those was Massy Moke-Mihaere, 13, of Hamilton. Although his mum and sister have been fully vaccinated for a long time, he got his second jab on only Wednesday because he was worried about possible side and long-term effects.

"I wasn't against the vaccine, I just didn't want to get any negative side effects. I heard a lot of stories and [even] a [school] councillor said that she was worried about one particular ingredient of the vaccine," he says.

His mum, Corinna Walters, was not too happy to hear about her son not wanting the vaccine.

"I was pissed! I work as a Covid vaccination implementation programme operations manager and got called out to Thames when the outbreak happened there. I was worried to come home and [possibly] pass [Covid] on to him. But I can't force him and teenagers don't tend to listen to their mums anyway."

Convincing Massy to get the jab took a little bit more than a family effort. "I got a push to do it from my mum, my aunty, and my nan just before the latest outbreak. But I also did my own research."

He says he spent about an hour reading the Government's websites and other sources to inform himself about the vaccine. "I decided to get the jab because I want to have more freedom and do more things without worries, or at least less worries."

Another thing that changed his mind was a special summer event. "I want to go to [pop culture and fantasy convention] Armageddon [Expo] up in Auckland this year and they will only let you in if you have the vaccination passport. So I also got the jab for that."

He now wants to lead by example for his peers: "I want to encourage other people my age to get the jab as well."