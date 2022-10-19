Voyager 2022 media awards
Thames Citizens Band to play free lunchtime concert in hometown

HC Post
Quick Read
Thames Citizens' Band has been playing for the past 153 years. Photo / Supplied

Thames Citizens' Band traces its origins back now 153 years.

Tomorrow, talented local musicians will emerge from the constraints of Covid-19 to present a programme of band music for the enjoyment of local audiences.

"Playing blown instruments with a mask on is impossible, however," conductor Linden Moyle says. "As always, TCB does what it can with what it has – tolerant and supportive people."

This year the theme of their free lunchtime concert is "Inclusiveness". Every piece is of a different genre, time, style and instrumentation and includes, among other items, a fly, a wordless song, some improvising and a few pleasant surprises- something for everyone and everyone.

FREE FRIDAY LUNCHTIME CONCERT

Friday October 28 at 12.15pm, St Georges Church, Thames
Thames Citizens' Band,conducted by Linden Moyle
Enjoy soup and a bun after the concert for $5

