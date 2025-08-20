Advertisement
Teacher strike: 2000 Waikato teachers walk off the job, join nationwide action

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

PPTA Te Wehengarua warned the strike would cause widespread disruption and argued the Government’s pay offer failed to address worsening staff shortages and soaring workloads.

Around 2000 Waikato secondary teachers walked off the job yesterday as part of nationwide industrial action.

Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA) said the strike was in response to a Government pay offer that “failed to address worsening staff shortages and soaring workloads”.

Regional secretary and Rototuna High School

Save