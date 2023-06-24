Waikato District Council has bought 757 Ngaruawahia Rd, Te Kowhai, with an eye to developing the area into a multi-use community park. Photo / Waikato District Council

Te Kowhai is set to receive a multi-use community park as Waikato District Council buys 23.7 hectares of land at 757 Ngaruawahia Rd.

The council plans to develop the area, located 1.7km from Te Kowhai Village, to include sports fields, a fenced dog park, and a carpark with walking connections to Te Otamanui Walkway down Coombes Rd.

While there isn’t a concept plan yet, work could get under way this year as the council set aside a budget of $1,512,781 for the project within the 2023/24 financial year.

The council’s acting deputy service delivery general manager, Anthony Averill, says with the finances sorted out, the council can get on with the work.

“The budget for the next financial year will allow us to start planning and consent processes, as well as deliver stage one of the development, including a concept plan, which is due to get under way in the second half of 2023,” Averill says.

“As part of our planning process, consideration will be given to extending the Te Otamanui walkway from the village centre which currently ends at Coombes Rd. This will make the development more accessible, enabling walking and cycling options.”

He says Te Kowhai is in need of this kind of development due to its recent growth.

“Since 2013, the population in Te Kowhai has jumped from 1686 people to 2219 people. This growth is expected to continue between 2025 and 2030, with estimations shooting up from 2278 people in 2025 to 3292 people in 2030.”

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church says buying the land gives the council the opportunity to explore environmentally sustainable outcomes.

“Council has a focus on promoting physical and mental wellbeing through active recreation ... and the purchase will help fulfil council’s goal of creating liveable, thriving, and connected communities.”

The council will now work on the next steps, including the design process, community engagement and assessments to develop a concept plan.

“[We] look forward to hearing the community’s views to help guide council to create an area that can be enjoyed by everyone,” Church says.