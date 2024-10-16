“He raced in the 4 to 7-year-old intro MX 50cc class and did really well. He won all five races in that class and got the fastest qualifying time,” Amy said.

“He won the New Zealand title – first overall in that class – which was a goal of his. He was pretty stoked.”

Jett also raced in the 6-8 MX 50cc class.

He was the second fastest qualifier in this class, finishing third overall in the group.

“He got his first race win in that class too. There were all sorts of weather. It started with dust then it rained and we got mud. It tested the kids and their abilities,” Amy said.

Jett won the third race, in the mud. It turns out he can ride well in the mud.

“They rode on the senior track but adjusted it for the mini riders. They were able to go faster and have a bit more room.”

Te Awamutu's Jett Richmond in action on the Barrett Rd track at the 2024 New Zealand Mini Motocross nationals in New Plymouth.

Motocross is in Jett’s genes. Amy and husband Luke used to ride and have passed their love of bikes on to their children.

The Richmonds have connections to several clubs in the Central North Island including Taupō, South Waikato, North King Country and Pukekohe.

“Jett got his first bike when he was 3 and started racing when he was about 4. He broke his leg last year, so he had some time off riding, but he’s put a lot of work in since he’s been back on the bike to try and get faster,” she said.

“He’s just started racing a 65cc bike as well which he’s really enjoying. The nationals were his last event on the 50cc mini. Next he will be racing at MX Fest in Taupō on Labour Weekend.

“There are also quite a few trophy events coming up. He’ll be quite busy over the next few months.”

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.