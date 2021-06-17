Christmas joy for Pakeke Lions 2013 raffle winner Tania Carnachan, pictured with raffle organiser Ian Grey. Photo / Colin Thorsen

Te Awamutu Pakeke Lions Club is on the lookout for new members to strengthen its group of active individuals helping out in the community.

Pakeke Lions is for those who are retired, with some time on their hands and are keen to enjoy fellowship with other like-minded individuals and to make new friends.

Like all Lions clubs, members like to keep themselves active for the betterment of their community.

Te Awamutu Pakeke Lions Club gets together once a month to enjoy a good lunch and benefit from guest speakers and other entertainment. Meetings are designed not to run too long.

2012 raffle winner Ruth Cunningham with her goodies and Pakeke Lions raffle organiser Ian Grey. Photo / Colin Thorsen

Te Awamutu's club has been active in the town for many years and is well known for running the popular annual Christmas stocking raffle, in addition to other worthwhile endeavours.

All the money raised is returned back to the community in the form of annual grants to voluntary organisations and other worthwhile initiatives _ which include St John Ambulance, Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Te Awamutu Wheelchair Wagon, Te Awamutu Community Health Shuttle, Lions Cancer Lodge, Te Awamutu Riding for Disabled, CommSafe Te Awamutu, Te Awamutu Special Olympics and Te Awamutu Fire Brigade.

2008 winner of the sleigh full of prizes, Peter Ulrwin with his two sons Matthew and Ben, and Pakeke Lion Ian Grey (left). Photo / Cathy Asplin

The Lions movement has been to the forefront of helping and establishing initiatives for the improvement of life and opportunities in various ways and means throughout the world.

Anyone wishing to experience Pakeke Lions can attend the next monthly meeting, which is Monday, June 21 at 11.30am at Waipa Workingmen's Club or contact Ray Jackson, 872 8164 or Norris Hall, 021 0227 1428 for further information.