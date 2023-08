Lotto Powerball jackpots to $33M. Photo / Michael Bradley

Twenty-three lucky Lotto players, including one from Te Awamutu, will be celebrating after each winning $23,939 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $64,250.

The winning Te Awamutu Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Pak‘nSave.

Anyone who bought their ticket from there should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.