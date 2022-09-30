New Gallie Miles Lawyers director Alex McIvor (second left) with partners (from left) Kirsty McDonald, Shelley Greer, Sue Garmonsway and Bryce Bluett. Photo / Supplied

Two well known and respected law firms, Gallie Miles and Brent Kelly Law, are combining expertise and resources in an exciting new merger.

From Friday, September 30 Brent Kelly Law will merge with Gallie Miles Lawyers.

Gallie Miles was founded by John Gallie and Linda Miles in Te Awamutu in 1992.

Since then Gallie Miles has expanded through the acquisition of the Queenin Law (formerly Jo Watson) practice in Ōtorohanga in 2017 and the Bluett Legal practice in Hamilton in 2019.

Similarly, Brent Kelly Law has been serving the local community for many years.

Director Alex McIvor joined the firm in March 2010 as a Staff Solicitor straight out of law school, progressing to become a director.

Founder Brent Kelly retired in 2017, and in 2021 Alex became the sole director with the departure of fellow director Mark Davies who left to pursue a kiwifruit venture.

The merger will see Alex join Gallie Miles as a director with fellow Gallie Miles Directors Kirsty McDonald, Sue Garmonsway, Bryce Bluett and Shelley Greer.

Alex says the merger is a great opportunity to align with a like-minded business.

"The culture and values of Gallie Miles align closely with ours at Brent Kelly Law, and I'm excited to continue on this journey with our clients."

"For Te Awamutu the merger means access to a broader range of legal expertise, while allowing us to keep delivering the same high standard of excellent service clients have come to expect at Brent Kelly Law."

The merger enables Alex and his team to expand the range of legal services available locally to clients. This includes company and commercial law, employment law, dispute resolution, intellectual property and relationship property.

Gallie Miles' director Sue Garmonsway says the team is excited to welcome Alex and his legal team into the fold.

"Alex and his team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the rural and property space" she says.

"Just as importantly, the culture and values of Brent Kelly align well with ours. We're looking forward to introducing our valued clients and referrers to Alex and his team over the coming months."

Alex will be joined at Gallie Miles by senior legal executives Kathryn Horton and Pam Fitzgibbon, along with PA Tina Blackwell, ensuring consistency for many Brent Kelly clients.

The team will be based at the Gallie Miles premises at 380 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu. See more at www.galliemiles.co.nz