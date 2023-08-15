A concept by Te Awamutu company Architectural DESIGN Limited of Holmes Garage converted into an undercover market and community space linking Market and Mahoe Sts to Selwyn Park.

At the beginning of June Te Awamutu Courier reported an outcome of the Who Are We Te Awamutu/ survey was to identify a desire for more events in town and a better farmers market.

The survey was a joint venture between Te Awamutu Business Chamber and Te Awamutu and Kihikihi Community Board.

Business Chamber CEO Shane Walsh took the ideas and worked with the Te Awamutu Chamber Retailers Committee to put together a proposal to convert the council-owned Holmes Garage in Mahoe St into an undercover community and market space.

The proposal was presented to the community board and gained their support. They were successful in having it put to today’s Waipā District Finance and Corporate Committee - where it took a step closer to reality when the committee agreed it was worthy of further investigation.

Elected members agreed to fund a $25,000 investigation into urban design considerations for this area of town, including the concept of an indoor market.

The money would come from funds tagged for town concept planning for Te Awamutu.

The investigation will consider implications of other nearby council-owned properties in Mahoe St, the likely costs to bring the proposal to life, feedback from previous community consultation processes and planned streetscape improvements.

The investigation should be complete by November this year.

Council purchased 90 Mahoe St in 2016 and currently leases it on a monthly basis at a peppercorn rent.

Currently, the building has a National Building Standard (NBS) score of 25 per cent and is considered earthquake-prone. The neighbouring building is also owned by the council.

Waipā District Council’s deputy chief executive Ken Morris said despite the building being in poor condition, Council agreed the site had “massive potential” and noted the area had already been tagged as ripe for reinvigoration.

“We think there’s real merit in considering the proposal and we applaud those in the community involved, including the Te Awamutu Business Chamber, the community board and others,” Ken said.

“We’re keen to think any proposal through thoroughly and with good strategic consideration. We acknowledge the site is pivotal to the ongoing development of the Te Awamutu CBD.

“Feedback from past discussions with the community and from mana whenua would need to be taken into account before any decisions were made,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk said she would expect to see a feasibility study for its usage or potential usage.

“I can see the potential for it but would like to know how organisations would use it.”

Speaking to the proposal, community board chairwoman Ange Holt said credit should go to the retail sector for proposing the idea.

“The idea is to activate Te Awamutu town on the weekends,” she said.

“I would like to say that if local iwi are interested in being involved with the project, we would absolutely welcome that.

“There are lots of opportunities to get in behind this project and swish up this building.”

Councillor Andrew Brown agreed there were many really positive things about his proposal.

“I can see the potential this has to make Te Awamutu more vibrant.”

Colleagues Lou Brown and Clare St Pierre agreed.

" I can see the potential. I’m pretty excited about the possibility and the location is really good,” said Clare.

“I do know there is a place for this sort of thing, having a covered area we could utilise,” said Lou.

“It could link very nicely to Market St and our Walk of Fame.”

Shane Walsh is cautiously pleased with today’s decision but would have liked more commitment from the council.

“This proposal is driven by a strong need from the community,” said Shane.

“We cannot afford a new facility but have the opportunity to repurpose an existing facility council already owns and bring a benefit to the community.”

Shane is hopeful the outcome of the investigation will be positive for Te Awamutu.

Dean Taylor is the editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and a community reporter with 35 years of experience.