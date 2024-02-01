Taupō AFC Women's team hope their momentum from last year's World Cup will continue.

Taupō AFC Women's team hope their momentum from last year's World Cup will continue.

Last year, many New Zealanders got their first exposure to women’s football through the 2023 Fifa World Cup.

For the Taupō AFC Women’s team, it provided a hopeful look at the future of the game on the national and world stage.

The club has successes of its own to celebrate, finishing last season with a fourth consecutive win in the Waikato Senior Women’s division one league and taking team of the year at the 2023 Taupō District Sports Awards.

Now, they’re hoping to build on the rising profile of their team and the women’s game by attracting additional players.

The hope was to introduce a second team to the club, allowing for both a social team and a more competitive one, said co-coach Sally Le Fleming.

“Our hope for Taupō is we’re working towards the cusp of having two teams.

“It would be great to have more women involved in general and when there’s more than one team it allows people to develop at their own pace.”

Taupō Women's AFC were awarded Team of the Year at the Taupō District Sports Awards.

With Taupō being a one-team town, players leaving school or returning to the game often feel the transition to an up-and-coming travelling team might be too big a step, she said.

A larger pool of players would also naturally be beneficial, but Le Fleming said one of the great things about the team is the range of backgrounds the squad come from.

It’s proven a winning formula, as the team have progressed for the first time to the Capital Football W-League, which sits just below the Women’s National League.

Le Fleming said it was a real win for a smaller town like Taupō and a team with players ranging from 14 years old to in their forties.

“It’s such a cool achievement for this town and it really shows the consistency of the players.

“It’s a cool opportunity to have exposure as well for the young ones.

“We had two players last year trial for some New Zealand age group teams, so to give them some exposure we need to be in those higher leagues.”

The team were looking for new players to come to their Tuesday and Thursday trainings at Crown Park from 6pm.

Taupō Women’s AFC was also holding an open day on February 24 from 10am to 5.30pm for anyone interested in coming along.

There will be a senior open game, where new players are welcome to join in, plus a junior game, football activities for the children, bouncy castles and a barbecue.

Future players would be coming into a positive culture that would help them to grow, Le Fleming said.

“There’s a hope for everyone to have an input; we’re competitive and we do well, but it’s so much more than that.

“It’s about going away together, spending Sundays with your mates and staying fit.

“It holds a different spot in your life - you’ve got to enjoy it.

“It’s about trying to create a culture that people enjoy, so they get more out of it.”

Interested players can contact the club via the combined teams’ Facebook page, Taupō AFC.

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



