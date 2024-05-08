Taupō's Wednesday Walkers stumbled upon a treasure trove of fungi in Acacia Bay.

8 May, 2024 01:00 AM 5 mins to read

Taupō's Wednesday Walkers stumbled upon a treasure trove of fungi in Acacia Bay.

Wednesday Walkers

We began last week from Acacia Bay shops, headed uphill to the water tank and higher still to Acacia Heights Drive.

Of all our Wednesday Walker routes, this provides our stiffest test.

Apparently, it does the world of good to get the heart pounding and this stiff climb did the trick very well.

The reward, of course, is the fabulous view back across the lake all the way to Mount Tauhara.

We walked down to Mapara Road and the steep steps through the dense bush into the built-up area of Acacia Bay.

On the way down through the bush, we came across a substantial tree covered in mushrooms.

In the competitive world of mushroom real estate, this must be a very desirable area as there were thousands of creamy brown fungus structures, it was as crowded as the north-facing slopes of Remuera in Auckland.

The thick bush also had lots of fuchsia trees, with their rough, reddish ochre bark.

These trees are magnets for tūī and bellbirds.

The glow worm cave, which is halfway down this track, has fallen in but we were reliably informed that the glowing insects can still be spotted here and there among the wreckage.

Finally, we travelled back along the coast where dozens of kayaks were splashing about in the sunshine.

It was yet another sparkling day and even though we had travelled a mere 6.9km, all the climbing and clamouring through this hilly and most beautiful suburb provided a good workout, raising the pulse rate and the spirits in equal measure.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: Ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Monday Walkers

Today, we stood at the top of an amazing geological feature.

Millions of years ago, a seabed, twisted and forced skyward by tectonic pressure was battered into its distinctive shape by the wind and weather, shearing away its more vulnerable sediment and rocks and forming Bell Rock.

Even our van journey was full of highlights.

We pulled off the dusty road to peer over a bank and admire the Mohaka River.

A midstream island of rock and sand sheltered a row of stiletto-shaped rocks from its fast flow.

A family of quail, a kererῡ, and even a pheasant crossed our path.

Lulled by the comfort of the warm van, it was a bit of a shock to get out and start the Bell Rock loop track with a steep climb.

The track area was included in the Boundary Stream Reserve in 1984 thanks to the Heays family and the whole reserve is one of only six mainland islands in New Zealand.

Without the protection of sea boundaries, these mainland islands are defined areas recognised by fencing, geographical features, and intensive pest control.

Many boots have hardened this loop route into a well-defined trail but also exposed gnarly trip hazard-type roots and a few gouged-out areas.

Mataī - a favourite source of fruit for kererῡ and kākā - and kōtukutuku, along with beech and horopito, were flourishing in the bush.

We heard the birdsong of korimako and tῡī and some with better hearing caught the high-pitched call of the tītipounamu or rifleman.

The carefully placed wētā boxes were all vacant.

All too soon, we were out in the grassland and following an up-and-down track, initially without gaining much altitude.

As we started to climb, we could see out to sea, part of Napier, Cape Kidnappers, Lake Tūtira and the crumpled fold of ranges coloured in a strange blue hue.

Coming over the crest of the Maungahaururu Ridge was like entering a strange microclimate.

A blasting wind greeted us, replacing the relative warmth of the bush side.

It was easy to see how, over time, that force of wind could sandblast rocks into shapes.

The bell is well-defined and embedded with ancient shells and fossils, and embossed with flecks of glistening rock.

The brave clambered to the top and fortunately, no one blew away.

Another outcrop appeared to resemble a dog’s head, or perhaps a sphinx.

The wind was so strong it made waves in our tea mugs and cooled our drinks.

Sufficiently chilled, we battled back over the crest and down the calmer side, through the bush to our start point.

There are further tracks in the reserve and after visiting the information shelter, we chose to walk the short, easy Tῡmanako loop trail.

Kākā, kiwi and the blue-wattled kōkako have been released here, but today none were seen or heard.

An inquisitive (or perhaps just hungry) toutouwai, or robin, stood close and waited for us to scratch the ground to stir up an insect meal.

On this track, all the rooms in the wētā house were occupied.

Although there is some travel involved, this is a great area to visit with a variety of walking trails.

Next week, we are staying closer to home.

If you would like to join us or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at “Taupo Monday Walkers.”



