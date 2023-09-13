Taupō thumbs up and thumbs down

- Thumbs up to Kath at Bike Taupō. She does an amazing job and is famous with a lot of children around Taupō. We appreciate you.
- Thumbs up: A big thank you to the kind lady who recently assisted my elderly mother who had a fall near the hospital. You helped her up, gathered her belongings and took her to safety. My father was very appreciative of your kindness. Thank you again!
- Thumbs up to those mowing the Wharewaka to 5 Mile pathway. Looks better than ever and really showcases this wonderful asset. You’re doing a great job.
- Thumbs down: Parking by law number 10 clearly states that a person must not stop, stand or park a motor vehicle displaying a FOR SALE sign or carry out repairs on any road or public place. Lake Terrace and the area by Control Gates Bridge are sites with vehicles displaying For Sale signs. Invoke your own bylaw and allow others to use these parking sites, limited car parking of say three hours would overcome this abuse of the bylaw.
- Thumbs down to the centrally located licensed premises that has failed to respond to an emailed complaint regarding the poor quality of food provided on Father’s Day. Not responding promptly and appropriately to a complaint runs the risk of the offended parties bad-mouthing the establishment. Five out of seven in the group had the buffet meal and all were unhappy. Ignoring the problem will not make it go away.
