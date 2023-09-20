Taupō thumbs up and thumbs down

Thumbs up
- I wish to thank the very kind person who handed my bag in at PAK’nSAVE on Thursday. I had left it on my trolley. Thank goodness honesty still exists.
- I would love to give a big thumbs up to the Taupō Toy Library located on Hinemoa St. Mary-Anne and her team are so incredibly welcoming to new members, and they run such a wonderful business helping out families with affordable rental toys and nursery items. Such a fabulous concept - thanks, Taupō Toy Library!
- Thumbs up to councillors Kylie Leonard and Duncan Campbell who realise that this is NOT the time to spend money on wasteful lakefront lighting. At a time of fiscal constraint, we need councillors who understand the difference between what is needed and what might be nice to have (for some!).
Thumbs down
- Thumbs down to the anti-democratic person who tore down the large Labour poster on Tamamatu St. I am an 86-year-old female who has never voted Labour but intend to now as a result of this. Another poster, exactly the same, is now there but half the size.
- Thumbs down to the people committing robbery in Taupō recently and especially to the person or persons who removed bags from AC Baths this weekend and stole a car there. The locals and visitors who go to the pools do not deserve that treatment, many of them use the pools regularly.
- Thumbs down to Taupō Council staff, who helped create the cold bleak memorial for the Anzacs and others on the Lake Front. Complete with the slow drive-through.