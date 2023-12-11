Taupō Racing Club president Terry Campbell (left) and Harcourts Taupō's Mary-Louise Johns prepare to present the Taupō Cup.

Taupō's Pak’nSave Summer Festival returns on Saturday, December 30, and there’ll be plenty on offer for the whole family.

There will be lots to keep the kids entertained, from bouncy castles to face-painting and sack races.

Adults are invited to dress to impress, with the Harcourts Fashion in the Field event offering categories for all ages.

With 10 food vendors, coffee carts and a champagne bar among the catering, everyone will stay refreshed, too.

The centrepiece of the event is the Harcourts Taupō Cup, a 2000m race with an $80,000 stake.

The winning horse also gains automatic entry to the Wellington Cup in January 2024.

The race day is a major feature in the New Zealand calendar, with viewers expected to tune in online via Trackside TV from across the country, and even Australia.

There are eight races on the day, with gates opening at 10am. Tickets and packages are available at https://tauporacingclub.flicket.co.nz/.

