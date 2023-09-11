Breath testing might feel like an inconvenience, but drivers are being caught drink driving at all hours.

OPINION

It’s been a steady couple of weeks for policing here in the Taupō area.

As everyone knows, the Rugby World Cup got off to a disappointing start last weekend.

With the action taking place in Paris, there is a big time zone difference and many games are happening overnight and in the early morning.

People need to be aware of this and make plans accordingly if they are going to be drinking.

Sadly, not everyone has been thinking ahead.

In the past seven days, we have stopped a driver in Tokoroa at 9am who blew more than three times the legal limit of 250 micrograms.

Another person blew an astonishing seven times the legal limit in the early afternoon.

Often, people express their annoyance that we are wasting their time by stopping them during the day.

The clear message based on these stops and others is that there are times when those who do not drink and drive may be inconvenienced, but people clearly are driving beyond the limit even during the day.

Some people are not taking seriously enough their responsibility to look after each other on the road; those results in the first week of the Rugby World Cup are about as disappointing as the All Blacks’ performance.

If people choose to change their drinking habits while they’re watching an early game, they need to have a plan.

Even at the weekend, you’re likely to need to go the tip, go to kids’ sports and the like.

Crying into a latte during the game is also an option!

Also on the subject of driving, over the past couple of weeks, we have been checking seatbelt compliance around schools and ECEs.

Again, it’s disappointing to find a number of parents and children who are unrestrained.

We’ve issued a large number of infringements for this and will continue to do so for the purpose of keeping our young people safe.

Elsewhere, Counties Manukau Police have charged four men in regard to the alleged attempted Pilbrows’ robbery.

We’d like to thank the community for all their support of the staff and the business.

These were unfortunate circumstances but a good reminder that we have a great community.

We’re lucky that this isn’t an everyday occurrence here, but when things do happen there is a real care and closeness in our community which makes it a great town to live in.

People do wonder, when these incidents happen, what they can do.

I’d encourage people to keep an eye on what’s happening in their neighbourhood and let us know about any car break-ins, suspicious activity, or cars being taken.

On a related note, damage to council reserves has been a recurring issue around the town.

We would like people to report registrations of any cars involved in this to assist us in trying to minimise the damage and hold those who are damaging our reserves and parks accountable.

You might find you have home CCTV footage of cars involved, or see something when you’re out walking the dog or taking the kids to the playground.

Again, letting us know what’s happening can help us to take action.