Taupō Lakes and Waterways group protecting water quality since 1990s

Mark Ross, of He Tipu, talks about the group's project at the last Taupō Lakes & Waterways (TLAW) meeting. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō Lakes & Waterways (TLAW) group has been working to protect the lake water quality since the 1990s and while there has been some great effort, there is still a lot to be done.

“There are challenges to protect this beautiful resource, particularly in keeping local infrastructure up-to-date and keeping people aware of what it takes to maintain the health of this environment,” Taupō Lakes & Waterways trustee Deb Burton said.

“There is increasing use of the lake by locals and visitors from around New Zealand and overseas,” Burton said.

Taupō District Council do excellent improvements in wastewater networks which are needed to replace original pipes as they deteriorate and the population increases.

“[And] the risk of raw sewerage leaks, which have occurred in the past, is presently being future-proofed along the Lake Terrace as sewerage mains are being replaced.”

The community group said their primary purpose was to be a leading advocate for the protection of Lake Taupō and its waterways and other local catchment environments by providing information on the protection of water quality for the public.

Every third Thursday of the month at 5.30pm, the group holds a free community forum with a speaker of relevance to improving water quality.

Some of the subjects discussed in the past included the Rural Groundwater Drinking Survey, forestry opportunities and challenges, Taupō Fishery & Tongariro National Trout Centre Update, Three Waters legislation, groundwater flow process and nitrogen lag times in the Taupo Catchment, and Taupō natural gully systems.

Last month, Mark Ross spoke on He Tipu, a six-iwi group working to restore the abandoned DoC Taupō Native Plant Nursery into an eco-centre that will be open to the public soon.

Next week, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will talk about the invasive gold clam that has reached the Waikato River.

The meeting will be held on November 25 at Reap, Titiraupenga St.

The group’s meetings are free and open to anyone who would like to attend. For more information email taupolakes.andwaterways@gmail.com.

The group originated from the Lake Taupō Protection Project which was formed in the 1990s.

