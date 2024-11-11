Mark Ross, of He Tipu, talks about the group's project at the last Taupō Lakes & Waterways (TLAW) meeting. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō Lakes & Waterways (TLAW) group has been working to protect the lake water quality since the 1990s and while there has been some great effort, there is still a lot to be done.

“There are challenges to protect this beautiful resource, particularly in keeping local infrastructure up-to-date and keeping people aware of what it takes to maintain the health of this environment,” Taupō Lakes & Waterways trustee Deb Burton said.

“There is increasing use of the lake by locals and visitors from around New Zealand and overseas,” Burton said.

“Taupō District Council do excellent improvements in wastewater networks which are needed to replace original pipes as they deteriorate and the population increases.

“[And] the risk of raw sewerage leaks, which have occurred in the past, is presently being future-proofed along the Lake Terrace as sewerage mains are being replaced.”