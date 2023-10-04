Advanced voting is now open in the 2023 general election, with election day on Saturday, October 14. Voters should have received their EasyVote pack by post, which details how to vote and gives information about the candidates running in their electorate.
This will be either the Taupō or Waiariki electorate, depending on whether a voter is on the Māori or general roll.
On election day, polling stations are open from 9am to 7pm. People can vote at any polling station and are advised to bring their EasyVote card from their postal pack to make things faster.
For more information about the voting process, including which polling stations are accessible for people with mobility needs, go to vote.nz.
The polling stations in the Taupō area are:
Kinloch:
Kinloch Village Golf Club, 88 Kinloch Rd
Mangakino and surrounds:
Mangakino Central Charitable Trust, 28 College St
Arapuni Community Hall, 47 Arapuni Rd
Whakamaru School, 36 Kaahu Rd
Upper Ātiamuri Hall, 223 State Highway 30
Marotiri School and Community Hall, 1569 State Highway 32
Tirohanga School, 851 Tirohanga Rd
Reporoa and surrounds:
Mihi School Hall, 76 Springs Rd
Reporoa Settlers Hall, 3834 Broadlands Rd- also open October 12 and 13, 10am–4pm
Taupō advanced voting- daily 9am–4pm, until Friday, Oct 13:
Taupō Town Centre, Retail Space, 40 Horomātangi St
Taupō Town Centre, Retail Space, 85 Tongariro St
Unit 6, opposite the Hospice Shop, 29 Totara St
Taupō and surrounds:
Acacia Bay Community Hall, 1 Wakeman Rd
Hilltop School, 90 Rokino Rd
Mountview School, 31 Rangatira St
St Patricks School, 86 Acacia Bay Rd
Summerset By The Lake, 2 Wharewaka Rd
Tauhara College, 101 Invergarry Rd
Taupō Baptist Church Hall, corner Rifle Range and Taupo View Rds
Taupō-nui-a-Tia College, 122 Spa Rd
Taupō Primary School, corner Tamamutu and Ruapehu Sts
Taupō Youth Arts Centre, 98 Richmond Ave
Wairakei School, 2 Kauri Drive
Te Kura o Waitahanui, 107 State Highway 1
Broadlands School Hall, 2986 Broadlands Rd
Waipahihi School, 20 Parata St
Tokoroa advanced voting:
St John Ambulance Hall, 62 Logan St - daily until October 13, 9am-4pm and October 14, 9am-7pm
Tokoroa:
David Henry School, 4-8 Thompson St
St Luke’s Pacific Island Presbyterian Church Hall, corner Maraetai Rd and Kelso St
Strathmore School, 27 Strathmore Drive
Tainui Full Primary School, 63-69 Tainui St
Tokoroa North School, 29 Paraonui Rd
Tūrangi advanced voting:
Tongariro Senior Citizens Hall, 83 The Town Centre - daily until October 13, 9am-4pm and October 14, 9am-7pm
Tūrangi and surrounds:
Te Kura o Hirangi, 29 Mawake Pl
Motuoapa Fishing and Boating Association, 2 Arataha St
Western Bays:
Omori Community Hall, 220 Omori Rd
