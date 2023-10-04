The 2023 General Election campaign has kicked off with advanced voting now open.

The 2023 General Election campaign has kicked off with advanced voting now open.

Advanced voting is now open in the 2023 general election, with election day on Saturday, October 14. Voters should have received their EasyVote pack by post, which details how to vote and gives information about the candidates running in their electorate.

This will be either the Taupō or Waiariki electorate, depending on whether a voter is on the Māori or general roll.

On election day, polling stations are open from 9am to 7pm. People can vote at any polling station and are advised to bring their EasyVote card from their postal pack to make things faster.

For more information about the voting process, including which polling stations are accessible for people with mobility needs, go to vote.nz.

The polling stations in the Taupō area are:

Kinloch:

Kinloch Village Golf Club, 88 Kinloch Rd

Mangakino and surrounds:

Mangakino Central Charitable Trust, 28 College St

Arapuni Community Hall, 47 Arapuni Rd

Whakamaru School, 36 Kaahu Rd

Upper Ātiamuri Hall, 223 State Highway 30

Marotiri School and Community Hall, 1569 State Highway 32

Tirohanga School, 851 Tirohanga Rd

Reporoa and surrounds:

Mihi School Hall, 76 Springs Rd

Reporoa Settlers Hall, 3834 Broadlands Rd- also open October 12 and 13, 10am–4pm

Taupō advanced voting- daily 9am–4pm, until Friday, Oct 13:

Taupō Town Centre, Retail Space, 40 Horomātangi St

Taupō Town Centre, Retail Space, 85 Tongariro St

Unit 6, opposite the Hospice Shop, 29 Totara St

Taupō and surrounds:

Acacia Bay Community Hall, 1 Wakeman Rd

Hilltop School, 90 Rokino Rd

Mountview School, 31 Rangatira St

St Patricks School, 86 Acacia Bay Rd

Summerset By The Lake, 2 Wharewaka Rd

Tauhara College, 101 Invergarry Rd

Taupō Baptist Church Hall, corner Rifle Range and Taupo View Rds

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College, 122 Spa Rd

Taupō Primary School, corner Tamamutu and Ruapehu Sts

Taupō Youth Arts Centre, 98 Richmond Ave

Wairakei School, 2 Kauri Drive

Te Kura o Waitahanui, 107 State Highway 1

Broadlands School Hall, 2986 Broadlands Rd

Waipahihi School, 20 Parata St

Tokoroa advanced voting:

St John Ambulance Hall, 62 Logan St - daily until October 13, 9am-4pm and October 14, 9am-7pm

Tokoroa:

David Henry School, 4-8 Thompson St

St Luke’s Pacific Island Presbyterian Church Hall, corner Maraetai Rd and Kelso St

Strathmore School, 27 Strathmore Drive

Tainui Full Primary School, 63-69 Tainui St

Tokoroa North School, 29 Paraonui Rd

Tūrangi advanced voting:

Tongariro Senior Citizens Hall, 83 The Town Centre - daily until October 13, 9am-4pm and October 14, 9am-7pm

Tūrangi and surrounds:

Te Kura o Hirangi, 29 Mawake Pl

Motuoapa Fishing and Boating Association, 2 Arataha St

Western Bays:

Omori Community Hall, 220 Omori Rd

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



