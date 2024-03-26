Taupō firefighters respond to kitchen fire

Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance attend a kitchen fire at Kapua Pl, Taupō.

Firefighters responded to a small kitchen fire on Kapua Pl in Taupō this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters were called to the fire at about 1.31pm.

“It was out on our arrival,” the spokesperson said.

“It was a small kitchen fire.”

The spokesperson said one crew was dispatched to the scene and firefighters assisted the occupant of the home in the aftermath.

The spokesperson said she could not comment on any injuries.

A Taupō & Tūrangi Herald reporter at the scene said one fire truck and an ambulance were at the address.

