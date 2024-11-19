“We want to protect regenerating native trees and provide safe habitats for our native wildlife.”

Tūī are one of the native bird species that have surged in numbers in the capital. Photo / Judi Lapsley Miller

Environmental adviser Emma Naylor said all traps at Spa Park are mechanical and use non-toxic bait.

“All our traps are National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) certified, so fully humane. We don’t use any poisons, since this is a park where dogs and kids can roam.

“The programme is working really well - we’re seeing and hearing more tūī, korimako (bellbird), pōpokotea (whitehead), riroriro (grey warbler) and pīpīwharauroa (shining cuckoo).

“Miromiro (tomtits) have also been spotted here. They are very vulnerable to introduced predators, so this is an indicator of how successful the trapping has been.”

Brenna and Emma sometimes bring extra volunteers on their trap run: Tahi, a labrador, and ex-pound dog Baxter, who help them by indicating areas where predators are foraging, so the team can set traps in more efficient places.

The duo ask the public to leave traps alone and call children and dogs away from them if seen. They check the traps weekly and have a “good idea” of what’s happening.

“We keep traps away from the main areas where people walk, as there may be dead pests nearby, which help attract more pests to the traps.

“We have found some traps thrown down a bank, which was a real bummer. And sometimes kids will poke sticks in them to try to set them off or put their hands in, which isn’t safe.”

The team are looking for community volunteers to take the reins and lead this project in the future.

“The project has been successful to date, but we want community support to keep it going,” Naylor said.

“It’s not a big time commitment, it could be a day a week or once a month. If we all pitch in, we can make a real difference.”

If you want to help protect native birds and plants, visit predatorfreetaupo.nz or get involved with a council trapping project by emailing parkssrs@taupo.govt.nz.

This trapline complements Predator Free Taupō and Greening Taupō projects in the area.