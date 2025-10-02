Williamson said he was now looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, travelling and maintaining his roles in community organisations.

Meanwhile, Trueman served 15 years as Mangakino-Pouakani ward councillor.

In her speech, she remembered that when she was first sworn in as a councillor, she was supported by a haka from students at Mangakino Area School.

After the ceremony, she was told it was the first time a haka had been performed in the council chambers.

She said through establishing Māori ward seats and introducing karakia at meetings, te reo Māori classes and waiata, te ao Māori had become more prominent in council.

“These were more than just symbolic gestures – they were a genuine shift in how we show up as community leaders,” she said.

Trueman said she had learned a lot during her time as a councillor, including the importance of building relationships.

“Nothing is achieved alone – it takes collaboration and teamwork. That includes working with your fellow councillors, the mayor, CEO and council staff as well as with your community, your iwi and hapū partners, community groups and stakeholders.”

Trueman said she was most proud of the refurbishment of the Mangakino Sports Hub, Waikato River Trails, the upcoming Mangakino Lakefront Development Project and having played a part in the Taupō Airport redevelopment.

“As I step away from this role, I do so with pride, knowing that together we’ve helped build a more inclusive, more resilient and more connected district,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fletcher has served as a councillor since 2022 as one of the council’s two inaugural Te Papamārearea Māori ward councillors.

Fletcher, who has been heavily involved with the tangihanga for Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tukino VIII, joined the meeting online from Tūrangi.

He thanked his fellow councillors for their leadership and support of the community, hapū and iwi.

In his speech, he particularly noted being part of Te Maruata Rōpū Whakahaere, a sub-committee of Local Government New Zealand made up of Māori elected members.

Fletcher said it had been a privilege to be one of the first Māori ward councillors for the Taupō District, but he had decided to step away at the end of the term for family reasons.

“After the birth of our beautiful baby girl and the refocus of our priorities of our family, I decided not to stand again, which is not a reflection of the time over the last three years but of the values of our family.”

He said he hoped for the next council to progress the Joint Management Agreement with Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board and that Māori wards would continue.