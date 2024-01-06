Taupō Coastguard says checking fuel levels and basic maintenance would prevent most summer callouts.

President Mark Fletcher said the Christmas and New Year callout numbers on Lake Taupō and the Waikato River were comparable to the same period last year, with 11 callouts leading to helping 49 people.

However, there is an increasing trend in the reasons for those calls being preventable.

One of this year’s calls related to a sinking, with the others being due to mechanical and fuel issues, he said.

“All of these could have been avoidable [with] basic fuel and maintenance checks and watching the weather.”

Boaties should check their fuel, hydraulic and battery levels before heading out on the water.

Maritime New Zealand’s website recommends that boats should be prepped and safety gear should be checked before every trip.

This includes checking hydraulic levels, making sure batteries are fully charged and inspecting all moving parts.

Engines should also be serviced annually by a specialist marine mechanic to ensure they are in good working order.

They also say watercraft users should always carry more fuel than they think they need.

“Never assume your trip will run exactly according to plan - always plan to use a third of your fuel for the trip out, a third for the trip back, and have a third in reserve for unexpected events.

Coastguard New Zealand communications manager Kimberley Waters said communication, checking weather conditions and wearing a lifejacket could be the difference between a great day out and serious trouble.

With modern technology, it’s never been quicker or easier to check the conditions before making a decision.

“The free Coastguard App provides weather updates and specific conditions at your favourite fishing spot.

“You can easily log a trip via the free Coastguard app, along with live weather updates, five-day forecasts for wind, weather, swell and tides as well as saving your favourite spots for quick access next time.”

A phone in a waterproof case is also one of the two forms of communication device that boaties should have with them at all times, said Waters.

These could be lifesavers in emergencies, as well as providing a way to log a trip report via VHF or by dialling *500 on a mobile phone.

“Having two forms of waterproof communication, like a mobile phone in a waterproof case and a working VHF radio ensures we can communicate with you in an emergency.

“Trip logging helps us track your whereabouts and ensures a safer return.

“You should also log your trip so we know where you are going, how many people are on board, and when you plan to be back.”

Personal locator beacons (PLBs) can send GPS signals in an emergency.

In addition, watercraft should have an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) or a personal locator beacon (PLB).

These were capable of sending GPS signals to agencies such as Coastguard when activated, making it easier to find people in trouble.

“An EPIRB or PLB is like having a guardian watching over you on the water.

“These devices offer reassurance, giving you the confidence to explore while ensuring that, in an emergency, help is just a signal away.”

Lifejackets are only useful if they're on your body, says Coastguard. Photo / Thinkstock

Finally, wearing a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD) helps protect against falls into water and changing conditions.

“A lifejacket never ruined a day on the water. Sadly, many boating tragedies involve those not wearing lifejackets. It’s a simple yet critical measure for safety.”

Ultimately, she said, people need to think carefully about the risks they’re taking for themselves and others.

“If in doubt, don’t go out.”

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.





