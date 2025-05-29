The community has started to send Boom Boom on adventures around town. Image / Lakeland Marine Services Facebook page
Boom Boom the dinosaur might be unpopular with a lot of local ratepayers, but parts of the community seem to be embracing the frenzy about the town’s latest addition.
The nearly 10m tall, $200,000 sculpture, made from mirror-polished stainless steel and corten steel, was unveiled at Taupō’s Riverside Park earlierthis month and has attracted a flood of comments.
Since then, more and more businesses – and members of the community – are making use of the hype, sending Boom Boom on adventures around town, often with the help of AI.
Boom Boom has been featured getting coffee, visiting cafes, restaurants and foodtrucks, doing reformer Pilates, being a radio announcer, getting lash extensions and his hair done, going skydiving and golfing and washing windows and cars.
Even the Taupo Freemasons got on board, revealing Boom Boom was a member.