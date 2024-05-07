The e-bike debate continues in Taupō this week.

Thumbs up

Thumb up to the person with thumbs down regarding e-cyclists riding along the Lakefront pathway, disregarding the first priority of pedestrians. Good on you. I am an e-biker and use the Lakefront footpath regularly, but I have always given pedestrians a wide berth and a bell warning well in advance.

Thumbs up to the wonderful St John officers, Eric and Mickaela, who took such good care of me on Sunday, April 21, at 3pm. Also thumbs up to all the staff at the Taupō emergency department, Rotorua emergency department and Rotorua cardiac unit. Thanks also to Mr Andrew Bowers for your expertise. Your professionalism and care have been very much appreciated.

Thumbs down

What is a cycle and what is not a cycle? I have observed fully electric, fat-tyred, sit-upon e-scooters negotiating between pedestrians on the lakefront at reasonable speed. These must be called out as not recommended for use on the pathway, which is first and foremost a pedestrian pathway. Cyclists and other forms of motive power who want to use the lakefront pathway should pick your suitable time; mid-morning on school holidays is not a suitable time.

Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz, message Taupō & Tūrangi Herald on Facebook or drop into our office, upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō. Messages may be edited or abridged. Thumbs down that refer to easily identifiable people, businesses or private groups won’t be published.