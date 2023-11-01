Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down

It's a thumbs up to responsible fireworks this week.

Thumbs up

To Blair at Mitre 10 garden department for the advice and patience shown to an old-aged pensioner when she was desperate for a certain type of tree.

To the superb service, friendly and efficient, carried out by “H” and Kim recently at Ford Central in Taupō. A battery issue was easily remedied and my car was so clean it fairly sparkled.

To Caz and Jim for their awesome efforts making the Kinloch Market so successful as they do at Market Central every Sunday. You’re one of Taupō's treasures!

To Stihl Shop Taupo for fixing my old battery mower rather than showing me the way to the new ones. Thumbs up also to Bunnings staff for going the extra mile, many of them, to source a new battery for the mower. You rock!

To Suncourt Hotel for the Art Connect exhibition at Labour weekend.

To Pak’nSave for now selling the very best doughnuts in Taupō. They are absolutely delicious and doughnut lovers have been waiting a long time for such good ones. Please keep them up and the price is perfect too.

To the Great Lakes Taxi driver who took the trouble to retrieve my walking stick after I got home to Summerset Village and realised I had left it in town. The driver returned it to me the next day. My walking stick had belonged to my husband before me so I was especially grateful.

When out biking this week, I got a puncture. I was blown away, I had five offers of transporting my bike and myself. Taupō sure is made up of amazing people. I was very moved.

To those who choose not to let off noisy backyard fireworks where there are animals large and small nearby. Thank you for caring.

