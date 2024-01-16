The removal of Taupō's soft plastic recycling bin has received a thumbs down this week.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to Taupō's First Credit Union staff for their very caring and relaxed attitude to customers, all year round. Also, I won a lovely gift from them before Christmas, which was so appreciated.

Thumbs up to those who do not use their phones at the cinema. Considerate and time out. Well done.

Thumbs up to the Awhina Society - Eileen, Megan, Jade and their elves for the Christmas gifts for our clients this year. These gifts will bring much happiness to our families this festive season. We really appreciate all that you do for the community. Thank you from the team at Family and Financial Solutions Trust.

Thumbs down

Taupō may be a beautiful town, but it would be better if there was somewhere to put your soft plastics for recycling. Since Countdown/Woolworths closed for redevelopment there is nowhere in Taupō that provides this service. Very bad - think of all that landfill that could be saved.

Thumbs down to the business owners and advertisers who put their flyers into private mailboxes, ignoring clear signage stating “No advertising materials please” or similar messages.

Thumbs down to the ever-increasing numbers of campervans and ‘sliding doors’ vans (backpackers and homeless) that are appearing parked up overnight and longer in areas where they shouldn’t be. There used to be, before Covid-19, many notices about town telling ‘campers’ that it is illegal to stay overnight, self-contained or not. There was someone from the council policing these vans, and warnings or fines were issued. There are designated free camping areas they can use.

