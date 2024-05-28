Phone book woes get a thumbs down this week. Photo / Craig Cooper

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the person who gave a thumbs up to Taupō Civil Defence. Much appreciated, get your lights on! All right, you take care now - Taupō Civil Defence.

Thumbs up to Kevin from the trades department at Mitre 10. I was purchasing some garden timber and needed to have it cut to size and then wait for a friend with a ute to pick it up. Kevin kindly offered to take it home, cut it to size and bring it to my place for me. Such a kind gesture to a lady pensioner, and your kindness is much appreciated. Kevin, you made my day! Thank you.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to whoever prints the phone books! My Tauranga family landline number is the same as Taupō Cobb and Co listed in the latest phone book!

Thumbs down to whoever it is in the Rainbow Point/Two Mile Bay area who randomly lets fireworks off throughout the entire year for whatever reason! Guy Fawkes and New Year’s Eve have enough of a traumatising effect on our animals without it continuing throughout the year! Surely you can get your kicks doing something else with your time.

