Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down

Exams can be stressful, but one teacher deserves a thumbs-up this week for helping students to cope. Photo / 123 rf

Thumbs up

To the lady working in the Warehouse Garden Centre on Sunday, October 29, who went to so much trouble to source a product within the store which was stated as “in stock at Taupō” online but could not be found on the shelves within the store. You really know what customer service is all about and I was grateful for your assistance and the trouble and time you took to locate my purchase. Thank you.

To the support of generous contributors to make our LTCS World Cup Day a success. The event was made possible through the kind contributions of various local businesses, including Baker’s Delight, Countdown, Bounce Taupō and Corbie Films. The event showcased the spirit of unity and support within our school community, highlighting the incredible generosity of these local businesses.

To Brenda Pilkinton, a teacher from Tauhara College. Brenda is currently co-ordinating school exams. Myself and two others have had the pleasure of being exam invigilators this week and have constantly witnessed Brenda treating the students with such caring, kindness and humour, while keeping them calm and focused on the task at hand, even when technology glitches happen. Everyone should have the pleasure of such a teacher!

To Mother Nature and Lake Taupō, as they put on a perfect show for all to enjoy alongside the lake’s edge all day (but especially magical first thing in the morning!)

