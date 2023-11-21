Year 7 and 8 students from across Taupō got stuck into their volleyball games with great enthusiasm.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

It was a beautiful morning for the Ambrose final round on November 14.

The winners of the Ambrose were Anne Dunlop and Kevin Craike on 95 points. In second was Jacqui Paranihi on 98.5, and third were Cathie Braun and Paul Clark on 100.

The Ambrose of the day was won again by Anne Dunlop and Kevin Craike on 32 points, Suzanne Laird and John Solly came second on 33, and Cathie Braun and Paul Clark had 33.5.

Hikai Hartley and Richard Vlaas scored 33.5 and Jacqui Paranihi and Josh Scotwell scored 33.75.

November 28 will be the final round of the Foursomes.

Volleyball Taupō

In a dazzling display of athleticism, camaraderie and spirited competition, Volleyball Taupō has set the stage for a thrilling Friday afternoon volleyball tournament catering to the talents and aspirations of Year 7 and 8 students. The Taupo Events Centre volleyball courts come alive with the energy and enthusiasm of budding athletes from local schools, including Taupō Intermediate, Mountview, and Saint Patrick’s.

This six-week tournament has been structured to provide lots of volleyball fun. Sixteen participating teams each play around an hour of volleyball on Friday nights, made up of several games.

Volleyball Taupō representative Bruce Mason says it is all about getting students to have fun, learn new skills and instilling a love for the sport. “Volleyball is a very accessible sport, where kids get to come down and join in the fun. It is really easy to get on a court and be part of a team!”

Saint Patrick’s School has seen a surge in volleyball participation. Having three teams in 2022 and now four teams in 2023, a significant proportion of the 60 students in the senior school are playing in the volleyball competition. Saint Patrick’s teacher Charlene Edde shares that the kids love it. “There are children joining in who don’t participate in any other sports.”

It has brought new encouragement to sport, with kids playing at lunchtime and eagerly anticipating Friday night games. As this competition is for Year 7 and 8s, it has given the younger students something to look forward to when they reach those years; it has become special for the older kids.

Taupō Intermediate, with its 520-student roll, has witnessed an overwhelming amount of interest. Despite having 11 teams this year, the school found itself turning away more students due to the limited court space available for practising at school. Pam Wood, teacher at Taupō Intermediate, says, “Volleyball has become one of the most popular sports here!”

The 100 students currently participating are taking sport beyond the tournament. Students are requesting to play at lunch and practise after school. The tournament has not only fostered improvements in performance over the six weeks and last few years but has also become a catalyst for newfound passion among kids not playing other sports.

The impact of this tournament transcends the immediate excitement, as students who have never played before are learning and growing through this competition. Some of these students are now pursuing, or planning on pursuing, volleyball at the high school level, laying a solid foundation for the sport within the Taupō community.

Volleyball Taupō's initiative has not only created a platform for athletic prowess but has also sown seeds of passion, unity, and healthy competition among Taupō's youth, promising a brighter, more spirited future for the entire community.





