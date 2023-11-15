Finally, some sunny weather for Taupō and Tūrangi's golfers.

Finally, some sunny weather for Taupō and Tūrangi's golfers.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies Golf

Last Tuesday, 27 ladies turned up for an odds-and-evens team Stableford competition played on Centennial.

The Happy Clappers, consisting of Lynne Bowden, Adele Keene, Carol Taylor and Pam Upchurch, were first with 109 Stableford points.

In second place were the Wet Ducks, which reflected the conditions for the last nine holes.

This team consisted of Tracey Hansard, Bar Hoadley, Julie Meiring and Mary Watts.

Nearest to the pins were won by Lynne Bowden in the silver division, Carol Taylor for bronze 1 and Fran Robertson for bronze 2.

Mary Watts won the prize for the longest putt, and she wrapped up a great day by winning the raffle of the day.

Thanks to our sponsors of the day for their generous donations: Columbus Coffee, Liquorland, Dixie Brown and The 2 Mile Bay Sailing Club. Please remember to support our sponsors.

Vet Women’s Golf

Twenty-five women were blessed with a beautiful sunny day, which was a treat after the somewhat rainy days we’ve been experiencing in the past couple of weeks.

The Tauhara course has been closed for play this week for maintenance so we played the shorter terracotta tees on the Centennial course, which is always interesting.

The competition was a Stableford and the magical number for the day was 37 points, with the first five money winners all recording this number.

In first place was Judy Nairn, followed on countback by Elaine Johnstone, Marlene Nitschke, Beryl Paterson and Val Stone.

In sixth place on countback from two other players with 36 points was Sally Mansell.

All these players had money credited to their loyalty accounts.

The Cafe Baku nearest the pin winner on the third hole was Lyn Edwards, and Jenny Cory was the Lakeside Meats winner on the sixth hole.

Jenny Cory added to her prizes by winning one of the raffles. The other winner was Dot Hare.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

The rain stayed away for the Stableford round on Tuesday, October 31.

First on 22 points was Tom Rihia, second was Alex Cornack on 21, then Kevin Craig had 20 on a countback from Bill Wells and Diana Pye.

Hikei Hartley came sixth on 17 on a countback from Julie McCarthy.

Contenders for the Race to November are Josh Scotwell, Kevin Giles, Tom Rihia and Diana Pye.

November 21 will be a net game and the final for the Race to November.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



