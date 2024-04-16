Taupō's golfers had a change of pace this week. Photo / Thinkstock

Saturday women’s golf

Novelty was the theme for Saturday’s organised golf: an inaugural tournament for millennials and an unconventional competition for the Saturday women.

Unconventional because the women’s scorecards indicated different tees on the Centennial course from which they were to play off.

The first tee being that of the men brought out the steeliness among the competitive and the tension among the nervous.

But, the anticipation of juxtaposing terracotta red-and-white tees at various times injected the element of fun.

The winners were Ali Flavell’s countback of 39 from Jenny Vandenberg, with Jenny the runner-up, followed by Marie Steer with 37 in third place.

Andrea Deadman with 33 was in fourth place over Sue Murray’s 32.

Charlene Wilson was the nearest to the pin on the sixth hole and Andrea Deadman had the longest putt on the 18th.

All in all, despite the mix of wind, rain and sun, the indecision of what to wear, men wanting to play through the women’s groups, a trundle taking off from the green, and an ambidextrous attempt to play a ball from under a bush, the women on the 19th hole buzzed as they regaled with hilarity all of the above and more.

Taupō Tuesday ladies golf

Thirty-three ladies turned out on a typical autumn morning on Taupō’s Centennial golf course to take part in a fun competition consisting of stableford scores on different tees, not just our usual red ones.

It proved quite a challenge for some, as teeing off on the men’s tees threw us a curveball in all manners of speaking.

Despite the challenges, some of our ladies scored remarkably well, with Marlene Nitschke taking top honours with a very commendable 40 stableford points.

Viv Nyssen followed with 37, along with Jenny Vandenberg. Following closely behind were Linda Whitlock and Tracy Hansard with 36 points.

Nearest-the-pin prizes went to Anna Brabyn for our silver division with a voucher from Cafe Lacus.

Andrea Deadman for bronze 1 received a voucher from Liquorland.

Lynne Bowden sank the longest putt and received a Dixie Brown voucher.

Fran Fuller picked the lucky number and received the raffle prize of a voucher from 2 Mile Bay Sailing Club.

Thank you to our sponsors for their continued support of Ladies Golf Taupō.



