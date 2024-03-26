The golfers were hard at it in Taupō and Tūrangi this week. Photo / NZME

Saturday Women’s Golf

At the first tee, the upbeat vibe was at odds with the sombre mood of Tauhara Maunga, as he forewarned inclement weather.

By the 10th hole, the day darkened, the skies opened and women hastily sought out their weather-proof garb.

On completion of the 18th hole, the bedraggled women checked each others’ cards, entered results, and changed into drier clothes: re-emerging as they started - upbeat and chirpy!

Despite all, impressive Stablefords prevailed: Charlene Wilson had 42, Jill Lloyd had 39, Janine McCauley had 36 and Areta Kahu (countback from Ali Flavell) had 34.

Defying yet again the odds against the weather, Charlene, Jenny Vandenberg and Sue Murray each landed their drives on Tauhara’s 16th green. But it was Mary Watts whose ball surpassed theirs and was attributed the accolade of ‘nearest to the pin’.

A name often featured in golf blurbs is none other than Chris Thomson.

On most occasions, with the attitude of a ‘pro’, Chris reads the greens well.

Suffice it to say it was Chis whose loyalty account was boosted for successfully sinking the longest putt on the 18th hole.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

A nett game was played on March 19. The winners were Dennis Butterworth on 32 and Jackie Paranihi on 35 on countback from Jude Charlton and Sue Carter. In fifth place was Kathy Doyle on 36 on a countback from Cathy Braun and Julie McCarthy closed the prizegiving on 39.

Taupō Golf Vet Women

The favourable weather continued for a Stableford on Tauhara off the red tees this week.

And yet, it didn’t make a difference to the scores!

We don’t know what these ladies have been eating but whatever it is, they should be encouraged to share it.

Mary Watts finished first with 46 points, followed by Adele Keane and Michelle Widekind both with 42 points for second and third.

Diana Seacole with 40, Viv Nyssen with 38 and Lynne Bowden with 37 made for the next consecutive placings.

Michelle and Lynne both got twos, which must have helped a bit.

Lyn Edwards won the Liquorland voucher for nearest the pin on 16 and Lexie Loof won the Baku/Vine voucher for the same on 17.

Tracy Hansard sunk the longest putt on 18 for the Tremains Real Estate towel.

Tracy and Marie Claydon were the raffle winners.

As always many thanks to our generous sponsors. Next week’s competition is a champs qualifier. Fran Svenson wonders whether it’s even worth this mere mortal turning up.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

A sea of green for a cooler, belated St Paddy’s Day theme on Tauhara with the competition of the day an odds and evens Stableford.

33 ladies were put into teams of threes and fours, making it a hard day at the office for the threes combining their Stableford points.

Team BMWs came out winners with 112 points. Team members Beryl Paterson, Wynne Murdock, Michelle Wedekind and Marlene Nitschke combined well.

On a count back, taking second place, was The Guns & Duds, consisting of Viv Nyssen, Judy Daniell, Fran Svenson and Yvonne Raureti-Carson with 104.

Nearest the pin, driving the ball in the silver division sponsored by Liquorland, was Jenny Vandenberg, bronze 1 sponsored by Cafe Lacus was Andrea Deadman and bronze 2 sponsored by Columbus Cafe was Viv Nyssen.

Longest Putt went to Jenny Vandenberg sinking a beauty on the 18th sponsored by Dixie Brown’s.

The raffle sponsored by Cat’s Pajamas was won by Heather Dickie.

Nine Hole Ladies’ Golf

The weather was mild and playing conditions were good for the 9-hole ladies on Monday.

With our pennants team of Anne Velvin, Viv Tattle, Anne White and Gill Jones playing in Rotorua, it was a smaller-than-usual field of 12 that played the front nine on Tauhara.

It was the first day of our Nett competition with Jean Jensen as the winner and Robin Jessup in second place.

The longest drive on number two went to Margie Lynch who won a BonBon voucher; Nearest the pin on number six went to Sally Menzies who won a Liquorland voucher.

Thanks to our sponsors and congratulations to all winners.

