Taupō and Tūrangi sports reports

The water wheel on Kinloch's Whangamata Stream Walk. Photo / David Foss

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

A good field of 22 came out on October 24 to play a par.

Josh Scotwell came in with a +3.

Billy Wells was second on +1 on a countback from Pat Hibbs.

Alex Cornock was all square on a countback from Tim Whakatihi.

There were seven on -1 with Jacqui Paranihi leading the bunch, followed by Kevin Craig, Kevin Giles, Andrew Brown and John Bennet claiming prizes.

November 7 being Melbourne Cup Day, we will have a Stableford from 1.30pm to 2p.m.

Please bring a plate of nibbles to celebrate the day.

A sweepstake will be held.

Saturday Women’s Golf

Mishaps and successes were the defining factors for the day’s play: a lost remote, a runaway trundler, two players’ exit and two lost balls.

But for all that, successes are to be applauded with netts of 65, 69, 70, 72 and 73.

Carmel Hopkins, Janine McCauley, Adele Keene, Fran Svenson and Charlene Wilson in order of fabulousness have now extra dollars boosting their club accounts.

The player of the day was undoubtedly Adele Keene, who won the nearest to the pin and the longest putt.

In conjunction with Adele’s accolades, both she and Andrea Deadman are representing the club in the Bay of Plenty bronze final at Ōhope.

Optimism is at the forefront for both players.

Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

Last Tuesday, 33 ladies turned up for a net competition, plus player of the month, which was played on Tauhara.

The weather on the day started well, but later in the day the rain started and the umbrellas and jackets soon came out.

This did not appear to dampen spirits, or affect anyone’s game, because some good scores were recorded.

Suzi Blank was first with a 67 net.

This was followed by Julie Jennings on 68, June Roberts, Elaine Burchmore, Gail Searle, and Dee Wilson had 69.

Anna Reece, Beryl Paterson and Judy Daniel had 70, and Jackie Broughton 71.

Suzi Blank and Barbara Brunner won Liquorland vouchers in the Bronze 1 and Bronze 2 divisions for nearest to the pin on holes 16 and 17.

Colleen Wade won the Dixie Brown voucher for the longest putt and Bar Hoadley won the Cossie Club Raffle.

The player of the month was Suzi Blank.

Thanks to our sponsors of the day.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we carpooled our way along the local speedway, otherwise known as the road to Kinloch.

On arrival, the Kinloch Bay was, as always, wonderful to look at.

It was cloudy and misty and somehow the scale and symmetry of the scene in a million shades of grey was even more splendid than ever.

Wherever we go on our walk, it is always quite beautiful but Kinloch Bay and the Whangamatā Stream Walk are a real standout.

Streams always have a magic about them but the Whangamatā is really special.

The water charges along as though late for an appointment, swirling around curves and dashing against its banks.

And then there is the sound; the ever-changing ringing and rippling, which is as gorgeous as any birdsong.

This was all expected and appreciated by us, but then it got even better when all along the stream small trout were skipping out of the surface and splashing back into the flowing water.

How about that for a slice of heaven.

We also ventured up into West Kinloch, where new roads have been laid out and sections set up.

For now, a few new houses are dotted about here and there, but clearly, very soon all the spaces will be filled in.

There is already an adventure playground and mini BMX course set up all ready to go.

Back near the harbour in Kinloch, it was sad to see that the Lazy Trout Cafe is no longer in business. There is just the deserted building.

It seems the local lazy trout, emerging from their glorious stream, will have to find somewhere else to buy their cappuccinos.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

