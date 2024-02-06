Spa Park made for a wonderful tramp for the Wednesday Walkers.

Wednesday Walkers

When adding up the total distance travelled by Wednesday Walkers in 2023 it was found that we had walked a distance equivalent to that from Taupō to the Wairapa.

On January 24 this year when we added up all the climbs we made on that single walk, it was equivalent to climbing a 74-storey building. It is amazing how it all adds up and all this is achieved by people who are not trained or in their most athletic time of life.

Now it might be said that a vehicle or a robot could travel distances way beyond these figures but, and it is a very big but, no mechanical contraption could thrill to the splendour of the landscape or the invigoration that exercise brings.

Last week was a brilliant example of this undeniable, wonderful slice of life. We set out from the club rooms opposite the AC Baths and moved into Spa Park and then along beside the river.

Now that overseas tourism has revived, there were lots of travellers taking a dip at the swimming spot where the hot water stream enters the river. The Waikato was as grand as ever, calmly sliding along its course.

We did not go all the way to Huka, where of course the river is anything but calm; instead, we climbed the steep gravel path that leads up to the high track way above the river. Finally, we passed through the stand of Radiata pines which are always so imposing and atmospheric.

Another brilliant few kilometres on our trek through life. Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Taupō Vet Women’s Golf

Taupō Vet Women had their open day on Febuary 1. Conditions were hot, dry and windy for the 26 players who participated.

The competition of the day was American Foursomes which was played in pairs. The winners were Viv Wrathall and Marlene Nitschke with nett 66, on countback from Anna Braven and Dawn Godinagh who also had nett 66. They were followed closely in third place by June Roberts and Elaine Johnston on nett 67. The two raffle winners were Viv Nyssen and Anna Reece.

Taupō Tuesdays Ladies’ Golf

The opening day for 2024 was hot, with a windy but cooling wind. Forty players turned out to play in a teams’ Hartball competition on Tauhara. We welcomed some new players and three guests from Feilding.

It was a very close contest; first place were the Highballers, Lexi Loof, Jane Lewis, Sharon Wiggins and Sheryl Hughes. Second place were the Windy Woes, Fran Fuller, Barbara Bruner, Suzanne Reid and Hillary Liddell.

Third place was the Jaces, Chris Thompson, Elaine Birchmore, Areta Kanu, and Judy Nairn. Raffle winners were Julie Merring, Areta Kanu and Sheryl Paynter. Thank you to all our sponsors for their ongoing support this year.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

It was a great turnout of 28 players for a nett competition on January 30. First on 34 points was Anne Dunlop, and in second was Cathie Braun with 35 on a countback from Josh Scotwell, Kevin Craig and Richard Vlaar. Pat Hibbs came next on 36 points, then Kathy Doyle had 37 on a countback from John Bennett and John Marshall. February 13 will be a par round.

Saturday Women’s Golf

Basking in the warmth of the sun, I was in admiration of the fortitude of the 10 Saturday golfing women who fronted their storm-threatening opening day.

By countback, four women clinched 38 stablefords from Carmel Hopkins down to Fran Svenson. The newbie to the Taupō club, Areta Kahu, held her own in second place and Jenny Vandenberg, with consistency prevailing, was up there with the other three.

The remaining placegetters, 5th to 9th, can hardly blame their results on form, rather the threat of the storm, windy and cold conditions, missed putts and hitting another’s ball all told their own tales of woe. Jill Lloyd, having returned from her extended break in Perth, missed a mention.

Sue Murray can boast the nearest to the pin on Tauhara’s 16th, but will be miffed at not sinking her putt. The longest putt on the 18th is accorded Charlene Wilson, who if there was recognition for longest drive might also have added another accolade to her bow. Marie Steer, despite the mistaken ball mishap on a previous hole, managed to score 2 on the 17th.

In all, a drama-filled opening augers as dramatically for the Saturday women in this, the start to a freshly new season.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



