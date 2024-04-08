Taupō's golfers welcomed the autumn sunshine this week.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

After a beautiful Easter weekend of weather, the sunshine continued for the 35 ladies on Tuesday for our round on Tauhara. Our competitions of the day were the nett and Player of the Month.

It was also second qualifying out of 10 for the 2024 shootout.

Top honours went to Suzanne Reed with a nett score of 68, followed by Andrea Deadman in second place with 69.

In third, fourth, fifth and sixth places on countback were Gail Searle, Carmel Hopkins, Lyn Bowden and Yvonne Raureti-Carson respectively. In seventh and eighth places, also on countback, were Chris Thomson and Anna Brabyn, both with 71.

Nearest-to-the-pin in in the silver division went to Carmel Hopkins, earning her a Cafe Lacus voucher.

The Columbus Cafe voucher winner for Bronze 1 was Charlene Wilson, and in taking Bronze 2, Yvonne Raureti-Carson received the Liquorland voucher.

Dixie Brown’s longest putt on the 18th went to Andrea Deadman.

Player of the Month was Suzanne Reed with her impressive 68 nett score. Elaine Johnston and Fran Robertson were the raffle winners.

Taupo Golf Vet Women

April 4 was a good day for golf: a warm autumn day, the trees beginning to change colour, the course looking really smart, the green in great condition and 24 of us out there making the most of it all.

We were six teams of four, playing a game with (marginally) complicated scoring, but the team leaders did a sterling job of counting up and keeping everyone happy.

The first-place team, with 92 points, was Fran Fuller, Lynne Bowden, Viv Wrathall and Barbara Brunner. In second place were Cheryl Hughes, Viv Nyssen, Val Stone and Judy Daniell with 88.

Fran Fuller won the Liquorland voucher for the nearest-to-the-pin challenge on 16th, Jenny Coventry won the Tremain’s Towel for the longest putt on 18th, and no one landed on the green on 17th for the Baku/Vine voucher. Many thanks again to our generous sponsors.

The raffle was won by Anna Brabyn (again!) and Val Stone.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

It was a beautiful morning for a Stableford round on April 2, and this resulted in a good field with good scores.

Pat Hobbs came first on 23 points on a countback from Richard Vlaar.

In third came Jackie Parinihi on 21, and in fourth was Bill Wells on 20, on countback from Dave Hawke (welcome back) and Margie Daikin.

There were a lot of countbacks on 19, with Sue Carter leading, then Ross Cooley (who was three inches away from a hole-in-one!), Jullie McCarthy and Robyn Chamberlain.

Saturday Women’s Golf

So it is for most that golf is the only sport where one’s most feared opponent is oneself.

However, that proved a misplaced notion with regard to Elaine Johnson, whose easily obtained 66 nett score was a generous difference of three and five points respectively from her nearest rivals, Marie Steer (69) and Carmel Hopkins (71); to also cap this off by being named Player of the Month was an added bonus.

As recited by most, golf is fraught with popular sayings.

One such truism played out on Saturday: “You learn more about a golfer from her etiquette than her score.”

Role-modelling that with the grit of a true champ was Janine McCauley, who attempted a determined drive between two trees.

The ball bounced back, hit her squarely in the leg, and with barely a grimace she completed the round; finishing with a nett score of 80, she collected the results, organised the winners’ bounties and, no doubt after seeing a huge bruise down her thigh, limped home to lick her wounds - behind closed doors!

For the remainder of the field, they’d be in agreement that playing on a warm autumn day is preferable to battling weekend chores.