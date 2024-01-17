Large events will see people and traffic returning to Taupō - plan ahead accordingly.

OPINION

I’d like to start by acknowledging my colleague in Tūrangi, Sergeant Morunga, who is moving on after 19 years spent working in the Taupō and Tūrangi area. We all would like to thank him for the tireless work he’s put in for his community and wish him the best as he moves on to pastures new in Queensland. He leaves behind a committed team in Tūrangi who will continue to serve the local area.

Tūrangi had a busy period over the new year, with lots of out-of-town visitors, but things were comparatively quiet in Taupō. With the tragic exception of the double-fatal crash on Broadlands Rd, our roads have also been free from major incidents.

One troubling incident we were called to over New Year’s involved fireworks being directed at a boat. This could have had a catastrophic ending, given the fuel onboard. I’m sure I don’t need to say that fire and fuel don’t mix.

As the summer continues, we see the return of large-scale events to Taupō. Looking forward, we’re expecting disruptions to traffic with the upcoming Summer Concert on Auckland Anniversary weekend, as well as the return of Ironman in March. The usual advice applies; check your journey times before setting off, have a plan for being delayed and be patient and calm on the roads.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



