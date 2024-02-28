Help with a flat tyre made one Taupō and Tūrangi resident's week. Photo / 123rf

Thumbs up

Thumbs up and thanks to Brumbys, who donated $50 to St John.

Thumbs up to the Taupō Four Wheel Drive Club for its community efforts, including the 42 Traverse clean-up and the Rangitāiki (SF70) clean-up of 10 wrecked/dumped cars. Thanks also to 4x3 Journeys and especially the standby crew that is always available 24/7 to help/rescue off-roaders stuck in the middle of nowhere and also support local Civil Defence in disasters.

A huge thumbs up to Cameron Mayhill (and Leo) of Mayhill Furniture Restoration for the superb repair job completed on my Don chair. Cameron was super quick and so very informative and helpful and I am most appreciative of his amazing service. Thank you very much.

A big shout out to Sam Shortland and all the Contact Energy staff for supporting us with our Open Ribbon Day at the Oruanui Pony Club this year. The smiles on our riders’ faces when receiving their ribbons was very special. Thank you!

Huge thumbs up to Shawn at Advantage Tyres Taupō in Runanaga Street. I arrived at work with a flat tyre and in five minutes you changed my leaking valve with a smile and no charge. Best service, best tyre shop in town.

Heartfelt thanks to the person who handed in my wallet at Pak’nSave on Friday morning. It was very honest of you and I’m very grateful.

Thumbs up to Mary-Louise for always helping the community with the Taupō Good Sort Award. You are an extremely passionate community member.

Thumbs down

All the work done down the disastrous main street and lakefront is just for show. Behind the scenes, the gardens are full of weeds and the grass is out of control. One park I know of has grass so long, it’s almost a fire hazard. Our cul de sac gets mowed when one of the residents complains. Don’t put in lawns and gardens unless they can be fully maintained. - A disgruntled ratepayer.

Thumbs down to those responsible for reinstating the road markings at the start of Poihipi Road. It’s been months like this. Does anyone in road maintenance care?

Thumbs down mega to new recycling rules. Too big. Too small, not clean enough. No lids despite being clean and correct class. Forget it, just put it into landfill. Too difficult to bother anymore. Clean and green New Zealand! Bury it or burn it!! Thanks, New Zealand Government.

Thumbs down to the Taupō District Council for deciding in November last year to no longer provide aqua classes during the school holidays. Given that most participants are older people, aqua is a gentle exercise and a chance to socialise with like-minded people. To find out by email rather than management advising is rather rude, also no offer of a refund unless we ask.

