Taupō's golfers have been busy this week.

Taupō Golf Vet Women

It was a good day for golf on March 7 with the weather cloudy, dry and cooling down a bit.

We played a Stableford with a putting competition attached, which does wonders for the concentration on the green.

Colleen Wade came in first with 21 putts, Sheryl Painter came in second with 29, then there was a raft of players with 31 putts as follows: Tracey Hansard, Mary Watts, Barbara Runner, Adele Keane, and Lynne Bowden.

Five ladies won a ball each for “twos”’: Yvonne Rawhiti Carson, Adele Keane, Carmel Hopkins, Julie Mering and Fran Fuller.

Elaine Burchmore won the Liquorland voucher for nearest the pin on the 16th hole and Anna Brabyn won the Baku/Vine voucher for the same on the 17th.

Viv Nyssen won the Tremains real estate voucher for the longest putt on the 18th.

Dianna Sedcole and Colleen Wade won the raffle.

There were lots of winners to celebrate - well done, ladies.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies Golf

There were showery and windy conditions for round two of the Nancy MacCormick net competition for those ladies that had entered for 2024.

Coming out with top honours for this round with a net 74 was the partnership of Judy Daniell and Anna Brabyn, followed in second place by Carol Taylor and Gail Searle with 76.

Third place went to Beryl Paterson and Jackie Broughton with 79.

The rest of the field played a net competition with the “young chicks” taking first and second: Sharon Wiggins with net 70 and a 72 for Andrea Deadman, followed by Jill Lloyd with 75 taking third place.

The raffle was shared between Christine Oakes and Colleen Tillson.

Saturday Women’s Golf

It’s the anecdotes on the 19th hole that whet the appetite, when women regale the funniest, the surprising and the “if-onlys”.

And it goes without saying the “best of the field” is most befitting of the cheeriest.

An ever so self-effacing Elaine Johnstone with 40 Stablefords, four ahead of Chris Thomson and five more than Charlene Wilson, was the outright winner on the day.

It is envisaged that Elaine’s consistency in playing most of her shots on the fairway significantly increased her loyalty account.

Neither Chris nor Charlene at second and third could put their noses up at also earning a sizeable cache.

Although sorry is supposedly obliterated from golfers’ vocabulary, Yvonne Raureti-Carson would be justified in apologising to her partner Carmel Hopkins for missing short putts, seeing balls come to rest at the base of trees and losing a ball to miss the cut for the Nancy McCormick foursomes.

But overall, the champs are accorded to all the players whose jocularity and whanaungatanga compensate for “a good walk spoilt”.





