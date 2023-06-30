The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre is celebrating its second anniversary. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre is celebrating its second anniversary. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre just celebrated its second anniversary and a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and zero-waste future for the Ruapehu District.

The centre has so far diverted more than 100 tonnes of material away from landfill and rehomed nearly 100,000 items.

Centre manager Emily Jasmine said the centre has grown since it began operating from a single 40-foot container.

“We have grown into a purpose-built facility that now employs three staff members supported by a team of five passionate volunteers, whose collective efforts have amounted to an astounding 1975.5 volunteer hours.

”Through collective efforts we have diverted an impressive 139 tonnes of material away from landfill, rehomed a staggering 99,900 items, and generated revenue, which has been reinvested back into the facility and supported local employment,” Jasmine said.

She credits the tireless efforts of staff and volunteers, and unwavering community support for the success of the centre.

“Together, we can build a greener future, where waste is minimised, resources are valued, and Ruapehu leads the way as a model of sustainable waste management... as we journey towards a zero-waste future.”

Jasmine said the centre not only supported the district’s environmental objectives, but also helped people save money.

“From whānau facing financial challenges to people embarking on home projects and hobbyists seeking materials, our facility has become a valuable resource for the community.

“By providing access to a wide range of reusable goods, we enable whānau to stretch their budgets and find practical solutions for their daily needs.”

Although the Resource Recovery Centre has reached a significant milestone, Jasmine’s team is still not done.

“With the support of the community, we aim to continuously improve our facility, explore innovative solutions to lift diversion further, and actively engage in education and support the implementation of the national waste strategy, Te rautaki para.”

Ruapehu District Council’s investment in waste minimisation will also be an important part of next year’s Long-Term Plan consultation.







