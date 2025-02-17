Advertisement
Taumarunui gang event concludes with ‘no significant issues’

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

The event, a reunion of the King Country Mongrel Mob, started on Thursday.

The gang gathering in the Taumarunui area has concluded with “no significant issues”, police said.

The event, a reunion of the King Country Mongrel Mob, started on Thursday and is set to conclude today.

Ruapehu response manager Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster said no significant issues had been reported.

“An operation to monitor the behaviour of those involved was carried out by police, monitoring the gathering and the impact on the roads,” he said in a statement.

Additional police were deployed to assist with road policing and community reassurance. Ahead of the event, police worked with the organisers and set clear expectations around behaviour to ensure there was minimal impact to the local community.”

No arrests were made, and police did not observe any anti-social or unlawful behaviour.

“We would like to thank the members of the public and a number of local businesses for their patience. Police will continue to monitor the movements of the gathering as it comes to an end,” Alabaster said.

Members of the public are urged to report any instances of unlawful activity to police.

“In [some] instances [where] we are unable to immediately act, we will note down identifying details and follow up later.”

People can contact 111 if an incident is happening now or report non-emergencies online via 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105.

