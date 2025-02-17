The event, a reunion of the King Country Mongrel Mob, started on Thursday.

The gang gathering in the Taumarunui area has concluded with “no significant issues”, police said.

The event, a reunion of the King Country Mongrel Mob, started on Thursday and is set to conclude today.

Ruapehu response manager Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster said no significant issues had been reported.

“An operation to monitor the behaviour of those involved was carried out by police, monitoring the gathering and the impact on the roads,” he said in a statement.

“Additional police were deployed to assist with road policing and community reassurance. Ahead of the event, police worked with the organisers and set clear expectations around behaviour to ensure there was minimal impact to the local community.”