The six "Monty Men" soon to grace The Woolshed Theatre stage: Steve McMurray (left), Ian Wright, Ross Macleod, Adam Rangitaawa, Matt Silvester and Chris Kent.

The six "Monty Men" soon to grace The Woolshed Theatre stage: Steve McMurray (left), Ian Wright, Ross Macleod, Adam Rangitaawa, Matt Silvester and Chris Kent.

Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (TALOS) is proud to be putting on the hottest show this year, The Full Monty. Opening on Saturday, September 2 for a limited season at The Woolshed Theatre.

This production showcases some fabulous local talent, providing a great night out and supporting a worthy cause all at once.

Based on his screenplay for the 1997 film, Simon Beaufoy has adapted The Full Monty for the stage, providing a rollercoaster of highs and lows with a story that is sure to have just as much impact today as it did 25 years ago.

There are no heroes in this story, just a group of lads trying to do their best and regain their pride. If you missed the film, the story revolves around Gaz, an out-of-work steel worker trying to scrape together enough child support to keep in touch with his son.

After hearing about the Chippendales on their UK tour, Gaz gets the idea that he and some mates could do the same thing to get some cash together. Along with five others, the group share highs and lows before their triumphant one-off performance.

This production is supporting Blue September, the annual awareness campaign for Prostate Cancer New Zealand.

Director David Moore says, “I’d rather take my clothes off every day for 3-4 seconds than have prostate cancer. This horrible disease affects everyone, everyone knows someone affected and if we can raise some awareness and much-needed funds by giving people an evening’s entertainment, why wouldn’t we?”

Cast member Adam Rangitaawa plays Guy, who is one of the Monty men and an openly gay man.

Adam is in his final year of Wintec | Te Pūkenga studying a Bachelor of Performing Arts majoring in Theatre.

He says “At any age, people can pursue what they love, even at my age of 44 years. I have been acting for a short time, but this is my dream and I’m the oldest student in my class.”

Adam says it’s been “fun to play the role as there’s a great bunch of supportive people in the cast and some were in the Talos show Oklahoma! earlier this year that I was in [where Adam played the sinister farmhand Jud Fry].”

He says this role pushes him out of his comfort zone and he takes all his clothes off. “I dropped 30kg in the last year which has prepped me to take all my clothes, even if it is scary.”

Local businesses have generously supported the fundraising efforts, with a new raffle prize up for grabs at each performance.

Tickets will be available for purchase before each performance, with the evening’s prize won at halftime.

A fundraising calendar created by the cast will also be available for purchase at the performances.

Adam says people should come to the show because it’s funny, to have a laugh, “This show will bring so much joy to everyone that they will leave in bliss after seeing the show.”

Get your tickets now for a fabulous evening’s entertainment reliving some great 90s music while also supporting a worthy cause.

This show contains mature themes which are at times of a sensitive nature. Tickets are available via iTicket.co.nz or Te Awamutu iSite.



