TA Bulk Water Supplies delievers the gift of water around the Waikato

Renee Munce with the TA Bulk Water Supplies truck. Photo / Kate Durie

Water is gold, which is what drove local business owner Renee Munce to start up her own business, TA Bulk Water Supplies.

TA Bulk Water Supplies provides domestic drinking water, which can be used to fill water tanks and swimming pools, and also works alongside construction by flushing water lines.

“If you need a lot of water, I am your girl,” jokes Renee.

They work alongside the Waipā District Council and Hamilton City Council in order to collect their water.

Renee delivers to places that are within a two-hour radius of Te Awamutu, and where the truck can access the delivery site.

“This is because of the ability to pull water, currently, from these two areas. The travel becomes horrendous, and then the price of water skyrockets and is not reasonable,” says Renee.

The truck holds 10,000 litres of water. However, in March, there will be an upgrade to the tank allowing it to hold 13,000L.

Following the recent flooding in Te Kūiti, Renee received a phone call from Waitomo District Council about 2.30am asking for help, and she was set up by 8am behind the Les Munro Centre to provide water to those who needed it.

She estimated she had gone through a couple of thousand litres since, and had plenty more to give out. Renee said she would stay where she was as long as she was needed, as “it’s just about helping people”.

After seeing her partner Chris Riddiford run his two businesses successfully while balancing his family and lifestyle, Renee was inspired to create that for herself.

After Renee got into truck driving, she enjoyed pushing herself and learning different things.

In her previous job, she worked part-time for a fertiliser company.

“I remember watching the truck drivers and noticing that there were never any female truckies,” says Renee.

One day, Renee asked some truckies she got to know over the years if there were any jobs available in the trucking industry. Most responded in the affirmative.

This inspired Renee to get a job driving a miniature fertiliser truck which required a Class 2 license.

“I was really happy in it, and loved it.”

However, this job came with long hours. “I loved the job, but I was losing time with seeing my kids. As we know in the dairy industry, when the season is on, it’s on.”

That’s when her confidence in the idea of starting a business supplying bulk water came to the forefront, as she knew through talks with local farmers that there wasn’t anyone supplying to the South of Waipā regularly.

Renee then went for her Class 4 driver’s license.

“I got it done and smashed it.”

One upside to being self-employed Renee has found is that she can bring her kids along with her on occasion, and can give them money at the end of the day for helping out.

“This also helps me teach my children that this is how life works and that money doesn’t just appear - you have to work hard to provide for your family.”

Renee is a female truckie who may be seen by some as breaking the conventional mould, but Renee doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t see work falling under male or female jobs, I just look at it as a job. Go do what work you want to do.”